Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
After a week away, the South Carolina football team will take the field this Saturday and host Texas A&M. The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) began the year as a top five program and playoff contender, but haven’t enjoyed the success that was planned through the first half of the season.
Nebraska offers 2026 recruits with strong Huskers connection
Nebraska Cornhuskers fans might recognize the surname of the Huskers newest offers out in Arizona as Bastian Vanden Bosch and Case Vanden Bosch each received a verbal tender. The brothers are freshman football players for Arizona powerhouse Brophy Prep and the son of former Nebraska defensive lineman Kyle Vanden Bosch, who played for the Huskers from 1998 to 2000, and the defender was a tour de force finishing with 142 career tackles, 13 sacks, 34 tackles for a loss and 46 pressures. Vanden Bosch was an important special teams player as well where he blocked three kicks in a single season.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Excerpt: Chip Kelly Talks About ESPN College Gameday, Oregon's Offense
In this excerpt, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talked about the importance of ESPN College Gameday, national exposure, and what he sees from Oregon's offense. For the full video interview, GO HERE.
How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin
It’s game day and Tennessee football is back at Neyland Stadium … with two new goal posts at Shields-Watkins Field just in time for homecoming. No. 3 Tennessee (6-0) hosts UT Martin (4-2) for a Noon Eastern Time kickoff. The game will be televised by SEC Network with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang on the broadcast. The game can be streamed on the ESPN app for smart phones and tablets, or on WatchESPN.com.
Pair of Louisiana prospects offered by FSU on Thursday
A pair of Louisiana prospects were offered by Florida State on Thursday as area recruiter David Johnson worked his way around the state. FSU offered New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross three-star 2024 wide receiver Koby Young. Young is ranked as the No. 88 wide receiver in the nation for the 2024 class by 247Sports.com. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver is approaching double-digit offers. Alabama also offered on Thursday. The lone prediction on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball is for LSU, who has already offered.
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
WATCH: Top247 DB Kaleb Beasley announces commitment to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Surrounded by teammates, coaches, parents and fellow students, four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Kaleb Beasley announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday night just minutes after his team from Nashville's Lipscomb Academy rallied from a pair of 14-point, first-half deficits for a 43-21 win at rival Christ Presbyterian Academy.
247Sports
TCU OC Garrett Riley meets with the media to discuss Kansas State
No. 8 TCU looks to remain unbeaten on the year as they welcome No. 17 Kansas State to Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday night. The Frogs are coming off a big 43-40 win over Oklahoma State last week in double-overtime while the Wildcats took care of Iowa State in a tough defensive battle; 10-9.
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Ole Miss volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth suspended
Apparently, Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been suspended from her duties. The Ole Miss sports information department said as much in a short, two-sentence statement sent to the media late Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach while a "review" of the program is being conducted.
Skilled big man Thomas Sorber talks unofficial visits
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2024 big man Thomas Sorber has completed three unofficial visits. The 6-foot-9, 250 pound forward showcased his soft touch around the rim, and foot work which has helped jump start his recruitment. “The recruitment process has been going well,” he said. “I have my brother...
247Sports Composite 5-star CB Desmond Ricks reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class
Earlier in the week, IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks told 247Sports he’ll be reclassifying from the 2024 class to 2023, and went public with those plans on Saturday afternoon. Top contenders in this recruitment remain Alabama, Florida, LSU and Miami. All four schools have gotten game visits this...
247Sports
BYU picks up a commitment from David Tangilanu
It didn't take long for Menlo-Atherton's David Tangilanu to pounce on his offer from BYU. Just a few days after talking with Kalani Sitake and receiving an offer from the Cougars, Tangilanu announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to BYU. Tangilanu is a member of The Church...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0