ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolo County, CA

Victim of Battery Pleads with Court to Increase Charges against Accused because She Has ‘Stitches’

By Jessica Weisman
davisvanguard.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
davisvanguard.org

Elderly Accused Violates Probation – Zoom Problems, Defense Claims

WOODLAND, CA – Zoom problems—and the advanced age of an accused—led to a violation of probation hearing this week in Yolo County Superior Court. Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig informed Judge David Reed the accused had violated the conditions of his probation only because he was sent the wrong Zoom link by the probation office.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun

STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
STOCKTON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death

Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim

STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
STOCKTON, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento County Deputy Shoots Machete-Wielding Man

SACRAMENTO, CA––On Sept. 28 at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lisa Naranjo from her home near Enrico Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. The woman claimed that her husband, Jaime Naranjo, was trying to commit suicide in their house, and that he had a machete. During the call, police asked for basic information about Naranjo. The woman denied that he had mental health problems and that he was taking medication, claiming also that he had no history of violence against others.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer DA includes murder charge in Auburn fentanyl-related death; defendant pleads not guilty

Aaron Kurtis Dare, 24, of Fair Oaks entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in relation to the Aug. 31 fentanyl death of a 25-year-old Auburn victim. Dare was arrested Sept. 6 and was found with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, evidence of drug sales and a loaded revolver. Dare was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
AUBURN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Allegedly abusive parents arrested; Missing Stockton children found in drug littered home

STOCKTON -- Three children ranging in age from 9 to 16, who were reported missing after their allegedly abusive parents failed to surrender then to child protection services, have been found in a Stockton home filled with drugs and paraphernalia.On its Facebook page, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Michael Pinon and 35-year-old Karri Dominguez were being held on warrants for child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order.The drama began last week when the children were declared missing after Dominguez did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services at the pre-arranged time...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission

STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
AUBURN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nearly 73 pounds of meth seized in Sonoma County drug bust

SANTA ROSA -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on a variety of charges after Sonoma County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Jose Vega Sanchez has been booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm. According to investigators, sheriff's detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court related to a narcotics investigation on Thursday afternoon.During the search, detectives found approximately 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms. One of the firearms was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine.The second handgun was a revolver. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.Vegas Sanchez is in custody without bail.  He also has two warrants for his arrest, violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a DUI.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy