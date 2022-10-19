Victim of Battery Pleads with Court to Increase Charges against Accused because She Has ‘Stitches’

Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Three Family Members Testify in DUI Jury Trial, Commenting on If They Cared about Accused
WOODLAND, CA – Three family members testified in a misdemeanor DUI/drunk driving jury trial this week in Yolo County Superior Court—and Deputy District Attorney Jing Ko asked each of them about whether or not they cared for the accused. The court record listed a DUI charge with an...
davisvanguard.org
Elderly Accused Violates Probation – Zoom Problems, Defense Claims
WOODLAND, CA – Zoom problems—and the advanced age of an accused—led to a violation of probation hearing this week in Yolo County Superior Court. Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig informed Judge David Reed the accused had violated the conditions of his probation only because he was sent the wrong Zoom link by the probation office.
Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun
STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
Stolen 1800s heirlooms search results in firearm and drug bust in Placer County
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several […]
rosevilletoday.com
Murder charge in Placer County for fentanyl death
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim
STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
Truck Driver Accused Of Stockton Serial Slayings Formally Charged With Three Counts Of Murder
Wesley Brownlee was officially charged with three men's shooting deaths in the Stockton area, though police believe he is connected to at least three more. A California man suspected of killing six men has been formally charged with three murders, though more charges are expected to come, according to officials.
davisvanguard.org
Sacramento County Deputy Shoots Machete-Wielding Man
SACRAMENTO, CA––On Sept. 28 at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lisa Naranjo from her home near Enrico Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. The woman claimed that her husband, Jaime Naranjo, was trying to commit suicide in their house, and that he had a machete. During the call, police asked for basic information about Naranjo. The woman denied that he had mental health problems and that he was taking medication, claiming also that he had no history of violence against others.
actionnewsnow.com
Teichert Ponds shooting suspects charged, daughter arrested as suspected getaway driver
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were charged for a shooting at Teichert Ponds on Sunday. An additional woman was arrested for being the suspected getaway driver, said District Attorney Mikes Ramsey. Cousins, Keyna Osorio, 38, and Demetriuos Brown, Jr., 19, were arraigned in a Butte County court on charges...
KCRA.com
Man accused of stealing car, barricading self in Fair Oaks home has long criminal history
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Home invasion suspect 38-year-old James Jarrard’s history of run-ins with the law began long before he was accused ofleading Citrus Heights police on a chase in a stolen car Sunday, crashing the car into a tree, taking off on foot, and then barricading himself armed with a handgun inside the home of an older Fair Oaks couple.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer DA includes murder charge in Auburn fentanyl-related death; defendant pleads not guilty
Aaron Kurtis Dare, 24, of Fair Oaks entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in relation to the Aug. 31 fentanyl death of a 25-year-old Auburn victim. Dare was arrested Sept. 6 and was found with $1,200 worth of fentanyl, evidence of drug sales and a loaded revolver. Dare was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Allegedly abusive parents arrested; Missing Stockton children found in drug littered home
STOCKTON -- Three children ranging in age from 9 to 16, who were reported missing after their allegedly abusive parents failed to surrender then to child protection services, have been found in a Stockton home filled with drugs and paraphernalia.On its Facebook page, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Michael Pinon and 35-year-old Karri Dominguez were being held on warrants for child abduction, child abuse and disobeying a court order.The drama began last week when the children were declared missing after Dominguez did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services at the pre-arranged time...
Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission
STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband. The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough. Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband. That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession. Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody. Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.
KCRA.com
Fair Oaks man accused of murder in fentanyl death of Auburn woman
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Fair Oaks man accused of selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Auburn woman, which led to her death, is now facing a murder charge. The Placer County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare. District Attorney Morgan Gire said Dare was originally charged with the sale of illicit fentanyl.
Nearly 73 pounds of meth seized in Sonoma County drug bust
SANTA ROSA -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on a variety of charges after Sonoma County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Jose Vega Sanchez has been booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm. According to investigators, sheriff's detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court related to a narcotics investigation on Thursday afternoon.During the search, detectives found approximately 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms. One of the firearms was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine.The second handgun was a revolver. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.Vegas Sanchez is in custody without bail. He also has two warrants for his arrest, violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a DUI.
2news.com
PCSO: Antique items stolen from home after Mosquito fire evacuations recovered: five arrested
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant at a home in Sacramento revealed stolen antiques from a home in Placer County, firearms and drugs. Foresthill Deputies and Detectives worked a case from Michigan Bluff in which the victim’s family antiques and generational heirlooms from the 1800’s were stolen.
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home: sheriff’s office
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said. On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect
ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
