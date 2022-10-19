Read full article on original website
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers
CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
October 22, 2022
Football preview: Trojans to host dynamic Cougars
It was not a complete Harrisburg football team that lost to State College last week, 20-6. Without quarterback Shawn Lee and several other starters, the Cougars were not close to full strength and the unbeaten Little Lions stymied them on defense. When Harrisburg (5-2, 4-1 MPC) plays at Chambersburg on...
Football preview: G-A takes on yet another quality opponent
The problem is, Greencastle-Antrim plays football in the Mid Penn Colonial Division. And this year, more than maybe any other year, that means a schedule full of really good opponents. Next up for the Blue Devils (4-4, 1-4 MPC) is Mechanicsburg (3-5, 3-2 MPC) for Greencastle’s Senior Night at Kaley Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
G-A roundup: Girls soccer team wraps up Colonial crown
Greencastle-Antrim 6, Boiling Springs 0: The Blue Devils scored 3 goals in each half and ended their regular season on a high note with a win over the Bubblers at Kaley Field on Thursday night. The win clinched the Mid Penn Colonial Division title for Greencastle (16-1-1, 13-0-1 MPC) for...
