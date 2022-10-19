Read full article on original website
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
October 22, 2022
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys soccer moves to No. 5 in rankings
Chambersburg 3, Cedar Cliff 0: The Trojans wrapped up the regular season with a shutout win over the Colts in a Mid Penn Commonwealth scrap at Trojan Stadium on Wednesday night. The win moved Chambersburg (11-6, 7-5 MPC) up to No. 5 in the District 3 Class 3A rankings. “Our...
Second half filled with Ram touchdowns in Homecoming victory
SHEPHERDSTOWN — The annual Alumni Breakfast held on the lawn of McMurran Hall had been consumed. The Homecoming Parade had successfully coursed down German Street. It was time for the overflow crowd of 6,471 to be entertained by the Shepherd vs. Millersville football game, at busting-at-the-seams Ram Stadium. After...
Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers
CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
Football preview: Trojans to host dynamic Cougars
It was not a complete Harrisburg football team that lost to State College last week, 20-6. Without quarterback Shawn Lee and several other starters, the Cougars were not close to full strength and the unbeaten Little Lions stymied them on defense. When Harrisburg (5-2, 4-1 MPC) plays at Chambersburg on...
Chambersburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chambersburg. The Harrisburg Academy football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Laird/Alcorn Memorial Bowl To Be Played In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Frederick City Police Department and Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department are playing in a charity flag football game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game, which was formerly known as “The Turkey Bowl” is now named the “Laird/Alcorn Memorial Bowl”, in memory of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird and Frederick Police Lieutenant Andrew Alcorn, who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.
Ground broken for new baseball stadium in Hagerstown funded by Maryland taxpayers
(The Center Square) — A new ballpark is coming to downtown Hagerstown. The Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground for a new multi-use and sports facility that is planned to serve as the new home of a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League and will host other sports, cultural, and community events.
MoCo Native and Lead Guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan, Will Perform With His Band “The Screaming Trojans” (Nod to Seneca Valley and Gaithersburg) in Frederick This Saturday
Half of Hootie and The Blowfish, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber, are graduates of Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. Mark Bryan, lead guitarist of Hootie and The Blowfish, will be returning to Maryland for a show at The Weinberg Center in nearby Frederick. His band, “The Screaming Trojans” is a nod to the high schools the group attended. “I’m a Seneca Valley Screaming Eagle and a couple of my best buddies are Gaithersburg Trojans, so we mixed the two mascot names.” Bryan told WTOP in a recent interview.
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Deer Hunter Airlifted From Maryland Woods After Fall From Tree Stand Fractures Ribs
Maryland State Troopers airlifted an injured deer hunter to safety after he fell out of his tree stand in a wooded region of Ellicott City. According to authorities, the man fractured multiple bones and could not self-evacuate. The accident occurred on Friday, October 7 near the Cascade Falls Trail in...
Overturned truck causes delays on I-270 in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. - Drivers along I-270 in Frederick, Maryland are dealing with traffic issues Friday afternoon after a truck overturned on the highway. Officials say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Baker Valley Road. A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the truck blew a tire...
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at 7-Eleven
A Montgomery County man who plays Pick 4 and Pick 5 tried a new number-selection strategy this week. He used the Lottery mobile app to randomly select three numbers and asked a 7-Eleven store clerk to supply two numbers. His Pick 5 ticket won $25,000!. The anonymous player’s winning bet...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Edgemont Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 20, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Edgemont Road from Graham Avenue to Mong Road. The road will be closed on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
Downtown Chambersburg: Fall food truck fest this weekend
It’s fall food fest time again! Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be overflowing on October 23 with trucks hoping to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals. The Fall Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can choose their favorites from more than 40 vendors who are set to bring their finest delectables like seafood, pizza, barbecue, and desserts galore.
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Chambersburg Food Truck Festival
Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
