Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Six North Dallas seniors get recognition at home game in new gym

North Dallas’ volleyball team recognized six seniors on Senior Night Tuesday night in the new North Dallas athletic facility gym. This year’s seniors include Yasmine Ates, Jessica Briones, Blanca Charcas, Elizabeth Velez, Zaria Cooper, and Noeli Dominguez. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wilmer-Hutchins 3-0 to raise their record to 7-1 in District 13-4A. North Dallas next plays Pinkston at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Forester Fieldhouse. The junior varsity game will follow the varsity game.
DALLAS, TX

