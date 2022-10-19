ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.42% to 30,295.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.91% to 10,583.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.96% to 3,659.84. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares...
Elon Musk Says US In 'Pretty Good Health' But China, Europe Experiencing Recession 'Of Sorts'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said China is experiencing a slowdown similar to a recession driven by the slump in the property market that lasted for over a year. What Happened: The world's richest person, while replying to a question about recent order intake trends during his company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, said, "China is experiencing a recession of sorts," mainly in the real estate market.
US Navy Chief Warns Xi Jinping's Army Could Invade Taiwan Before 2024: 'I Don't Mean To Be Alarmist...It's Just That We Can't Wish That Away'

The U.S. Navy's chief has warned that Xi Jinping's army may invade Taiwan before 2024. What Happened: Washington is paying close attention to the threat posed by China to the island nation and U.S. naval operations head Admiral Mike Gilday sid that the U.S. military must prepare for the possibility of Taiwan's invasion by China.
Parity Technologies CEO Resigns, Says Role Was Never One He 'Coveted'

Following the announcement, the price of Polkadot’s token fell almost 5%. He will be replaced by his co-founder, Björn Wagner. Gavin Wood is stepping down as CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies. He will continue to be the company's principal investor and architect, according to a report.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Initial Jobless Claims Drop Last Week

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 30,595.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 10,735.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,704.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...

