On the occasion of the Euronaval exhibition in Paris, which opened its doors today, Leonardo has launched its new electro-optical system that protects naval assets from multiple threats. The new system is called DSS-IRST (Distributed Static Staring-InfraRed Search and Tracking System), a next-generation technology developed by the company to provide larger naval units, such as the Italian Navy’s new LHD “Trieste” and Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altrura (PPA), with state-of-the-art capabilities and performance for dealing with multiple, long and short-range surface, missile and airborne threats along coastal areas (Littoral) and on the open sea (Blue Water).

3 DAYS AGO