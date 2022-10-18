Read full article on original website
Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems launches ‘Herne’ XLAUV concept demonstrator
The Herne XLAUV concept is built around a broad set of capabilities BAE Systems is developing and has already demonstrated in other products, Andrew Carr, the company’s Head of Engineering and Technology for the underwater domain, told Naval News in an interview at the show. “We’ve looked at the...
Exail: Powering Enhanced Autonomy for All AUVs
Whether it is for ISR applications, Mine Countermeasures, seabed warfare or deep-sea exploration, AUVs are becoming highly critical assets for navies worldwide. With an increasing operational range and mission duration, operators of all type of AUVs have a critical need for high-performance and reliable navigation capabilities. This is where Exail’s (formerly iXblue) Inertial Navigations Systems come into play.
ACCUWATT Technologies presents Its militarized energy solutions at Euronaval
Specialised in battery technology for applications in hostile environments on land and at sea, ACCUWATT Technologies presents at Euronaval its innovative range of waterproof and submersible 50-metre batteries (tested at 100 metres) as well as its references of battery achievements for underwater applications. Since 2004, the French company ACCUWATT Technologies...
UMS SKELDAR and Ultra to provide UAS-based ASW solution for Canada
Ultra Maritime and UMS SKELDAR are pleased to announce that they have been awarded a 2nd Phase contract under the Canadian Department of National Defence’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security program, which will explore the development of a Rotary Wing UAS to provide an ASW sonobuoy dispensing capability, based on the SKELDAR V-200 UAS.
RTSYS Partners with MIND Technology to apply automatic target recognition on AUV
The Spectral AI ATR has been developed for both real-time and post-mission processing of data from Klein side scan sonars to automatically detect and classify different types of underwater man-made objects. “We are pleased to be partnering with RTSYS to demonstrate the potential of this technology when deployed on an...
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
Innovation awards presented to three start-ups in the SEAnnovation space at Euronaval
For this 2022 edition, 34 French and foreign start-ups were selected following a call for applications to exhibit at SEAnnovation, in partnership with Mind2Shake and with the support of Naval Group and Thales. Throughout the week of the exhibition, these start-ups presented their innovations to leading naval companies, the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA), and representatives of numerous navies at pitch sessions and round tables.
DGA selects Kongsberg’s Hugin AUV for the French Navy
This contract awarded on August 12, 2022, of a maximum amount of about €4 million, provides for several sea trips of this underwater drone. These campaigns are part of the exploratory capacity of the French seabed control strategy. As part of this strategy, the French Navy conducted a first...
Nexter and Thales moving towards RAPIDFire CIWS first delivery
One of the first systems produced will be installed on French Navy fleet replenishment tanker Jacques Chevallier in early 2023 ahead of the at-sea qualification phase. The RAPIDFire is being developed through the French Ministry of Armed Forces S40SA program, which encompasses different applications with different users. The French Navy...
Taking defence to new depths
During the briefing, Saab highliged the key technologies it is developing to support navies in this domain. The explosions affecting the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, on 26 September, have been a wake-up call for many nations and nation’s navies: the underwater domain is no longer just the realm of Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW). It now extends all the way down to the seabed, where critical infrastructure such as communications cables, pipelines, renewable energy cables and data storage need protection.
Couach Unveils the 1200 light modular interceptor
The 1200 LMI further establishes Chantier Naval Couach as an international reference for the design and construction of fast units fully adapted to the needs of its customers. The 1200 LMI responds to a recurring demand, widely expressed by Navy forces, commandos and coastguards, for a light and ultra-fast platform to carry out a wide range of missions: coastguard operations, protection of critical infrastructures, interception of go-fast operations, surveillance and search and rescue missions or elite troop drops.
Exail wins DGA contract for new Drix USV experimentation
As true maritime drone, the Drix will extend the capabilities of underwater inspection and mapping. This new experiment aims to validate the drone’s performance observed during previous trials carried out in the Iroise Sea in late 2020. The planning of complex missions, as well as the quality of hydrographic surveys and data processing are among the functionalities expected of this latest generation drone.
Royal Navy pursues EW recapitalization through MEWP
Representing a total investment of around £500 million, MEWP is a dual-track spiral acquisition intended to progressively update surface ship electronic surveillance, electronic warfare command and control (EWC2) and soft-kill capabilities over the next two decades. Initially focused on self-defense at the single ship level, it is planned that later increments will address task group EWC2 and force-level anti-ship missile defense (ASMD).
Saab Kockums builds new processes, skills, and capabilities in delivering A26
The keel laying was an important milestone in Kockums’ development of the A26 programme. It followed the announcement in August 2021 that delivery of the planned two Blekinge boats would be delayed from 2024 and 2025 to 2027 and 2028, respectively. The opportunity presented by the build schedule delay also enabled Kockums and FMV – Sweden’s defence materiel administration – to introduce new capability onboard the boats.
