Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Lehigh to Host American for Senior Night

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of its final non-league game of the season at Princeton on Tuesday, the Lehigh women's soccer team will return to Bethlehem for its final home game of the regular season. The Mountain Hawks will host American at the Ulrich Sports Complex at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. Lehigh's six-member senior class will be honored prior to their final game in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh looks to get second win against Rider

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team will head to Rider on Saturday for a 1 p.m. meet in Lawrenceville, N.J. The Broncs have won the last two matchups. Lehigh only lost by 12 points last year after Rider won nine individual events. The Mountain Hawks (1-2)...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks ready for meet vs. Rider

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team returns to action on Saturday against Rider at 1 p.m. in Lawrenceville, N.J. Lehigh is 2-1 this year with wins over Loyola and Bloomsburg and a loss to West Chester, while the Broncs are 0-1 after dropping their first meet to Seton Hall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Head to Bucknell for Final Regular Season Meet

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's cross country team will head to its final meet of the regular season on Friday evening. The Mountain Hawks will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. for the Bucknell Tune Up in preparation for the Patriot League Championships, which will also take place at Bucknell on Saturday, Oct. 29.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Off To Strong Start At Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It was a strong opening day for the Lehigh men's golf team Friday as the Mountain Hawks opened the Lehigh Invitational on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. All 10 Mountain Hawks shot 77 or better Friday as both Lehigh entrants are within striking distance of the lead entering Saturday's final round.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Hosts Holy Cross in Pivotal Patriot League Contest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh field hockey team hosts Holy Cross this weekend in a pivotal Patriot League game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ulrich Field. The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders are currently tied for fourth place in Patriot League standings. Both teams are 2-2 in league standings, with Lehigh (9-6) holding a better overall record. A win Saturday would strengthen the Mountain Hawks quest to return to the Patriot League Tournament.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Men's Golf To Host Annual Lehigh Invitational at Saucon Valley CC Beginning Friday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a win over Lafayette Tuesday in the annual President's Cup matches at Hamilton Farm Golf Club, the Lehigh men's golf team will host its annual Fall Invitational, Friday and Saturday on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The Mountain Hawks welcome 13 other teams to Saucon Valley for the two-day, 36-hole event, which will serve as Lehigh's fourth tournament of the fall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thedrewacorn.com

Women’s Field Hockey See Unfortunate End to Senior Day Game

Saturday, Oct. 15, Drew Field Hockey hosted a game against the Elizabethtown Blue Jays as a part of the Landmark conference. In the end, Drew lost to Elizabethtown 5-1, with no Ranger goals in the first half. The first quarter brought an offensive barrage from Elizabethtown, keeping play on the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh heads to first place Army

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team will travel to Army West Point on Saturday for a 7 p.m. showdown against the Black Knights. The Mountain Hawks come into the match with an overall record of 3-6-3 (2-2-2 PL), while Army is 7-3-3 (4-1-1). Lehigh got the better of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
fox29.com

Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm

PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
PRINCETON, NJ

