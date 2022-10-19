Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Host American for Senior Night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of its final non-league game of the season at Princeton on Tuesday, the Lehigh women's soccer team will return to Bethlehem for its final home game of the regular season. The Mountain Hawks will host American at the Ulrich Sports Complex at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. Lehigh's six-member senior class will be honored prior to their final game in Bethlehem.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh looks to get second win against Rider
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team will head to Rider on Saturday for a 1 p.m. meet in Lawrenceville, N.J. The Broncs have won the last two matchups. Lehigh only lost by 12 points last year after Rider won nine individual events. The Mountain Hawks (1-2)...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks ready for meet vs. Rider
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team returns to action on Saturday against Rider at 1 p.m. in Lawrenceville, N.J. Lehigh is 2-1 this year with wins over Loyola and Bloomsburg and a loss to West Chester, while the Broncs are 0-1 after dropping their first meet to Seton Hall.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Head to Bucknell for Final Regular Season Meet
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's cross country team will head to its final meet of the regular season on Friday evening. The Mountain Hawks will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. for the Bucknell Tune Up in preparation for the Patriot League Championships, which will also take place at Bucknell on Saturday, Oct. 29.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Off To Strong Start At Lehigh Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – It was a strong opening day for the Lehigh men's golf team Friday as the Mountain Hawks opened the Lehigh Invitational on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. All 10 Mountain Hawks shot 77 or better Friday as both Lehigh entrants are within striking distance of the lead entering Saturday's final round.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Hosts Holy Cross in Pivotal Patriot League Contest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh field hockey team hosts Holy Cross this weekend in a pivotal Patriot League game Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ulrich Field. The Mountain Hawks and Crusaders are currently tied for fourth place in Patriot League standings. Both teams are 2-2 in league standings, with Lehigh (9-6) holding a better overall record. A win Saturday would strengthen the Mountain Hawks quest to return to the Patriot League Tournament.
lehighsports.com
Kahn Selected as Lehigh’s First Goalkeeper to 2022 Victory Sports Tours/Division I Senior Team
GENEVA, N.Y. – Senior goalkeeper Maddie Kahn of the Lehigh field hockey team has been selected to participate in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Senior Game that will take place at the University of Connecticut on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Kahn is one of 38...
lehighsports.com
Men's Golf To Host Annual Lehigh Invitational at Saucon Valley CC Beginning Friday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Coming off a win over Lafayette Tuesday in the annual President's Cup matches at Hamilton Farm Golf Club, the Lehigh men's golf team will host its annual Fall Invitational, Friday and Saturday on the Grace Course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The Mountain Hawks welcome 13 other teams to Saucon Valley for the two-day, 36-hole event, which will serve as Lehigh's fourth tournament of the fall.
thedrewacorn.com
Women’s Field Hockey See Unfortunate End to Senior Day Game
Saturday, Oct. 15, Drew Field Hockey hosted a game against the Elizabethtown Blue Jays as a part of the Landmark conference. In the end, Drew lost to Elizabethtown 5-1, with no Ranger goals in the first half. The first quarter brought an offensive barrage from Elizabethtown, keeping play on the...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh heads to first place Army
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team will travel to Army West Point on Saturday for a 7 p.m. showdown against the Black Knights. The Mountain Hawks come into the match with an overall record of 3-6-3 (2-2-2 PL), while Army is 7-3-3 (4-1-1). Lehigh got the better of...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright reportedly joining CBS, Turner Sports as a broadcaster
Jay Wright is joining CBS. The longtime Villanova coach and Hall of Famer will join CBS and Turner Sports this season as a broadcaster, . Wright will both call games and work in-studio for CBS throughout the college basketball season, and then work in studio for the networks during the Final Four.
Jay Wright reportedly lands lucrative TV gig
Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright won’t be coaching during the 2022-23 season, but he’ll still be front-and-center for some of the biggest games.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Gilded Age Estate in Villanova to be Demolished by School District
Every Friday afternoon since February, Deb Robbins and other concerned neighbors stand in front of Lower Merion School District’s administration building holding signs that read “Honk if you want to save the trees!” Drivers respond enthusiastically. Who doesn’t want to save trees? The answer in Lower Merion is surprising.
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
This New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming to Princeton Has an Opening Date!
About a month ago we learned that New Jersey-based asian fusion restaurant Ani Ramen House was planning to open a new location in Princeton this fall, and now we finally know when it's coming!. I just checked the Ani Ramen House Instagram page @aniramen, and according to their bio section,...
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
October 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Calhoun Street this afternoon. Trenton…
fox29.com
Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm
PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
