ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

Related
gopios.com

Men’s Soccer Fights Against Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team put pressure on Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Thursday night, but fell 1-2 over 90 minutes of play. Sam Bahnfleth scored the Pioneers' goal in the first half. The Pioneers (7-9) were outpaced on shots 7-26, but held Eau Claire to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
gopios.com

Bowling Aims for Second-Year Success

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's bowling team, coming off their first ever season as a program, are hungry to stay in the same top-four spot they finished last season. But for Head Coach Courtney Ermisch, that means working a bit differently with this new group of freshmen bowlers.
WAUKESHA, WI
gopios.com

Pioneers Face Tough Task with Wheaton

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team readies for its second Nationally ranked opponent this season, battling the No. 15 Wheaton College Thunder on the road Saturday, October 22 at 1 PM. Both the Pioneers and the Thunder are 4-2 this season. TEAM DETAILS: The Pioneers overcame adversity...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy