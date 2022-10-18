Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer Fights Against Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team put pressure on Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Thursday night, but fell 1-2 over 90 minutes of play. Sam Bahnfleth scored the Pioneers' goal in the first half. The Pioneers (7-9) were outpaced on shots 7-26, but held Eau Claire to...
Bowling Aims for Second-Year Success
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's bowling team, coming off their first ever season as a program, are hungry to stay in the same top-four spot they finished last season. But for Head Coach Courtney Ermisch, that means working a bit differently with this new group of freshmen bowlers.
Pioneers Face Tough Task with Wheaton
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team readies for its second Nationally ranked opponent this season, battling the No. 15 Wheaton College Thunder on the road Saturday, October 22 at 1 PM. Both the Pioneers and the Thunder are 4-2 this season. TEAM DETAILS: The Pioneers overcame adversity...
