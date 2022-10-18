Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Things to do this weekend: Syrup Soppin' is back with its original name
Loachapoka’s 52nd Annual Syrup Soppin’ Day at Pioneer Park is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after a quick change back to its original name. The event had in recent years been called Pioneer Day, but after some deliberation, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell explains the name is changing back again but remaining the same fun event.
lakemagazine.life
Live the Dream
David and Amanda Simpson met in Auburn during their college years. While Amanda Simpson grew up in Auburn and visited Lake Martin in the summer, David has always dreamed of having a home on a lake, so after they got married, they began looking for the perfect place. In 2018, they found a cabin they thought just might work for them to purchase, renovate and enjoy with their two children. A great lot, massive oak trees and good bones in the house lined up perfectly, and they were ready to go.
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
WSFA
City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!. Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.
elmoreautauganews.com
Daytime closure scheduled for Bridge Street in Prattville Oct. 24-27th
It’s that time of year again to light up downtown for the Christmas season! From Oct. 24th to Oct. 27th between the hours of 8:00am and 2:30pm, Bridge Street will be closed from Main Street to Maple Street so that our Urban Management division can install the arches and lights for Christmas. Please adjust your routes accordingly!
opelikaobserver.com
A Fall Octoberfest for All
Touted as the state’s largest event of its kind, the city of Auburn hosted its annual Octoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 15, at Ag Heritage Park. The event featured more than 60 breweries and several activities and live performance throughout the day.
WTVM
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
elmoreautauganews.com
Former Wainwright Home of Prattville renovated as new Office for Elite Automotive of Prattville; Ribbon Cutting Thursday at 10 a.m.
To see an eyesore blossom into an asset, watch the video that captures the former Wainwright family home transformed into a beautiful office with great features. Editor’s Note: The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting tomorrow for Elite Automotive beginning at 10 a.m. The community is invited to come and see the property.
Check out all of Friday’s Week 10 high school football scores from across Alabama
The No. 1 teams in both Class 7A and Class 6A went down Friday night. Thompson lost 9-0 at home to Hoover in Class 7A. Saraland lost 27-26 on the road at Theodore in Class 6A. Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright and Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic both won their games against other ranked teams.
wtvy.com
Solar farm to help thousands of Alabamians save money on electricity bill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new solar farm in Montgomery County will provide low-cost, renewable energy to thousands of customers in the state. Global solar leader Lightsource BP, together with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA), celebrated the dedication of its 130 MWdc / 100 MWac Black Bear Solar project Thursday.
Opelika-Auburn News
30 years in the making: Opelika native Adam Hood debuting at Grand Ole Opry
Country singer-songwriter and Opelika native Adam Hood will be living out one of his dreams by performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. For Hood, performing on the Opry stage has been something he’s worked towards for about 30 years. “I’ve just associated it with a big...
lakemagazine.life
Spooky Season
I do. Although I have not seen one before, I enjoy the thought of them. Along with witches, vampires, monsters and all the things that go bump in the night. During this season with Halloween fast approaching, I think, as an adult, it is fun to be a little scared. Everyone remembers certain haunted hay rides or trails and particular costumes that were extra spooky. I vividly recall running for my life across Dobbs Road back to my house with someone off the Burns’ front porch in a Scream mask in hot pursuit. I used to sit very still on the front porch of my childhood home in a skeleton mask and scare small children. Maybe it was mean-spirited, but it sure was funny to get little Ethan Underwood.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WTVM
Korea Fuel Tech Company coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new automotive supplier is coming to Auburn and is investing over $10 million to create job opportunities. The company is called Korea Fuel Tech and manufactures automotive fuel systems and interior vehicle parts. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said his primary responsibility is to recruit companies like this that can provide jobs for residents in East Alabama and West Georgia.
WSFA
This week’s cold blast will go down in history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! We made it through one of the all-time coldest shots of air to impact Alabama in October. Records were broken all across the state and eastern half of the country this week. That includes Montgomery, which broke some impressive and longstanding records beginning back on...
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society feeling money crunch
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Humane Society officials say they are close to being at record capacity, and they don’t have the budget to care for their animals. No matter if an animal is a stray or surrendered, Executive Director Steven Tears says they care for each animal the same.
Andalusia Star News
Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom
Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
