I do. Although I have not seen one before, I enjoy the thought of them. Along with witches, vampires, monsters and all the things that go bump in the night. During this season with Halloween fast approaching, I think, as an adult, it is fun to be a little scared. Everyone remembers certain haunted hay rides or trails and particular costumes that were extra spooky. I vividly recall running for my life across Dobbs Road back to my house with someone off the Burns’ front porch in a Scream mask in hot pursuit. I used to sit very still on the front porch of my childhood home in a skeleton mask and scare small children. Maybe it was mean-spirited, but it sure was funny to get little Ethan Underwood.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO