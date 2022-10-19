Spanish carrier Plus Ultra in this past week’s schedule update adjusted planned operational aircraft for Tenerife North – Caracas route, scheduled to resume on 26NOV22. Upon service resumption, the airline will mainly operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, instead of A340, except following dates (Tenerife departure, Caracas departs on previous day): 18DEC22, 15JAN23, 22JAN23.

12 HOURS AGO