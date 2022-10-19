Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
aeroroutes.com
Kuwait Airways Begins Codeshare Service to Brasil From late-Oct 2022
Kuwait Airways starting later this week is extending its network to South America, as codeshare partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to be extended to Brazilian market. From 21OCT22, 5 of 7 weekly Ethiopian Airlines’ service on Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos flights will carry KU-coded flight numbers. ET506/KU6316...
aeroroutes.com
Royal Air Maroc NW22 West Africa Frequency Variations – 19OCT22
OneWorld member Royal Air Maroc in recent weeks filed frequency adjustment on selected service to West Africa for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Planned frequency variations as of 19OCT22 as follows. Casablanca – Abidjan 12DEC22 – 07JAN23 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, 737-800 Casablanca – Banjul Reduce from...
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings Discover Closes April 2023 Munich – Male Bookings
Lufthansa recently filed inventory changes to Eurowings Discover’s Munich – Male route. Previously reported, Eurowings Discover has removed planned service for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Although timetable listing displays 2 weekly flights between 26MAR23 and 30APR23 (MUC departure), reservation is not available. 4Y156/LH4296 MUC1910 – 0800+1MLE 333 37...
aeroroutes.com
Flair Airlines Expands Ontario Network in 2Q23
Flair Airlines earlier this week announced expanded network offering for Ontario, as the airline launches new routes from Kitchener/Waterloo, Ottawa and Toronto, for Northern summer 2023 season. Kitchener/Waterloo – Abbotsford eff 09MAY23 3 weekly. F8441 YKF1545 – 1740YXX 7M8 247. F8440 YXX1825 – 0135+1YKF 7M8 247. Ottawa...
aeroroutes.com
Plus Ultra NW22 Tenerife – Caracas Aircraft Changes – 21OCT22
Spanish carrier Plus Ultra in this past week’s schedule update adjusted planned operational aircraft for Tenerife North – Caracas route, scheduled to resume on 26NOV22. Upon service resumption, the airline will mainly operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, instead of A340, except following dates (Tenerife departure, Caracas departs on previous day): 18DEC22, 15JAN23, 22JAN23.
aeroroutes.com
Malaysia Airlines Increases Melbourne Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023
Malaysia Airlines between December 2022 and February 2023 schedules extra flights on Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne route, with overall service increasing from 14 to 16 weekly. Additional service is scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, operating from 08DEC22 to 03FEB23, KUL departure. MH129 KUL0920 – 2015MEL 333 D. MH149...
aeroroutes.com
Air Tahiti Nui Confirms Seasonal Seattle – Paris Service June – Sep 2023
Air Tahiti Nui on Wednesday 19OCT22 announced service launch of planned Seattle – Paris CDG sector, first highlighted on AeroRoutes last week on 13OCT22. Reservation is expected to open soon, as bookings remain unavailable since last week’s schedule update. The 2 weekly Papeete – Seattle service will be...
aeroroutes.com
Qantas Closes Perth – Jakarta / Johannesburg Bookings From Nov 2022
Qantas recently filed service changes in the GDS, as the oneWorld carrier closed reservation for planned Perth – Jakarta and Perth – Johannesburg route. Previously scheduled to resume in November 2022, both service are not available for reservation, including Northern summer 2023 season, on/after 25MAR23. Previously filed schedule...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Extends St. Maarten Service Increase to early-May 2023
Air France in recent schedule update extended Paris CDG – St. Maarten service increase into Northern summer 2023 season. Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly, scheduled from 05JAN23, is now extended to 08MAY23, instead of 25MAR23. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route. AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 332 D...
Comments / 0