aeroroutes.com

Kuwait Airways Begins Codeshare Service to Brasil From late-Oct 2022

Kuwait Airways starting later this week is extending its network to South America, as codeshare partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to be extended to Brazilian market. From 21OCT22, 5 of 7 weekly Ethiopian Airlines’ service on Addis Ababa – Sao Paulo Guarulhos flights will carry KU-coded flight numbers. ET506/KU6316...
aeroroutes.com

Royal Air Maroc NW22 West Africa Frequency Variations – 19OCT22

OneWorld member Royal Air Maroc in recent weeks filed frequency adjustment on selected service to West Africa for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Planned frequency variations as of 19OCT22 as follows. Casablanca – Abidjan 12DEC22 – 07JAN23 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, 737-800 Casablanca – Banjul Reduce from...
aeroroutes.com

Eurowings Discover Closes April 2023 Munich – Male Bookings

Lufthansa recently filed inventory changes to Eurowings Discover’s Munich – Male route. Previously reported, Eurowings Discover has removed planned service for Northern winter 2022/23 season. Although timetable listing displays 2 weekly flights between 26MAR23 and 30APR23 (MUC departure), reservation is not available. 4Y156/LH4296 MUC1910 – 0800+1MLE 333 37...
aeroroutes.com

Flair Airlines Expands Ontario Network in 2Q23

Flair Airlines earlier this week announced expanded network offering for Ontario, as the airline launches new routes from Kitchener/Waterloo, Ottawa and Toronto, for Northern summer 2023 season. Kitchener/Waterloo – Abbotsford eff 09MAY23 3 weekly. F8441 YKF1545 – 1740YXX 7M8 247. F8440 YXX1825 – 0135+1YKF 7M8 247. Ottawa...
aeroroutes.com

Plus Ultra NW22 Tenerife – Caracas Aircraft Changes – 21OCT22

Spanish carrier Plus Ultra in this past week’s schedule update adjusted planned operational aircraft for Tenerife North – Caracas route, scheduled to resume on 26NOV22. Upon service resumption, the airline will mainly operate Airbus A330 aircraft on this route, instead of A340, except following dates (Tenerife departure, Caracas departs on previous day): 18DEC22, 15JAN23, 22JAN23.
aeroroutes.com

Malaysia Airlines Increases Melbourne Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023

Malaysia Airlines between December 2022 and February 2023 schedules extra flights on Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne route, with overall service increasing from 14 to 16 weekly. Additional service is scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, operating from 08DEC22 to 03FEB23, KUL departure. MH129 KUL0920 – 2015MEL 333 D. MH149...
aeroroutes.com

Air Tahiti Nui Confirms Seasonal Seattle – Paris Service June – Sep 2023

Air Tahiti Nui on Wednesday 19OCT22 announced service launch of planned Seattle – Paris CDG sector, first highlighted on AeroRoutes last week on 13OCT22. Reservation is expected to open soon, as bookings remain unavailable since last week’s schedule update. The 2 weekly Papeete – Seattle service will be...
aeroroutes.com

Qantas Closes Perth – Jakarta / Johannesburg Bookings From Nov 2022

Qantas recently filed service changes in the GDS, as the oneWorld carrier closed reservation for planned Perth – Jakarta and Perth – Johannesburg route. Previously scheduled to resume in November 2022, both service are not available for reservation, including Northern summer 2023 season, on/after 25MAR23. Previously filed schedule...
aeroroutes.com

Air France Extends St. Maarten Service Increase to early-May 2023

Air France in recent schedule update extended Paris CDG – St. Maarten service increase into Northern summer 2023 season. Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly, scheduled from 05JAN23, is now extended to 08MAY23, instead of 25MAR23. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route. AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 332 D...

