bucknellbison.com
Stavrakas Advances to Silver Draw Round of 16 as Bison Have 3-1 Day at ITA Atlantic Regional
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Adam Stavrakas won his fifth straight match before falling one victory away from a berth in the championship flight, and Tim Zelikovsky and Amar Tahirovic both won Silver Draw consolation matches as the Bucknell men's tennis team wrapped up a productive week at the ITA Atlantic Regional at the University of Virginia.
bucknellbison.com
Stavrakas Remains Unbeaten in Singles at ITA Atlantic Regional
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman Adam Stavrakas continued the strong start to his collegiate career, winning two more singles matches on Thursday to improve to 4-0 on the week at the ITA Atlantic Regional at the University of Virginia. Stavrakas began the day with a Round of 16 match in...
streakingthelawn.com
Best New Cville Restaurants for Alumni visiting UVA
Those of us still fortunate enough to live in the great city of Charlottesville face an annual task presented by friends returning to grounds each fall for Virginia Cavaliers football games, homecoming, weddings, and looking at how pretty the trees are:. What new restaurants are there? Which ones are the...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
newsfromthestates.com
Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines
• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
livability.com
Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA
Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus
Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested for attempted murder and other charges related to a shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall
When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
cbs19news
Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
Law enforcement, auto shops crack down on catalytic converter thefts by offering free spray paint
Catalytic converter thieves are busy in Central Virginia, and now law enforcement agencies are hoping paint will stop them in their tracks.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Albemarle County Police safely locate runaway teen
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
cbs19news
Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Buford Middle School placed on lockdown after report of active shooter
Charlottesville Police were dispatched to Buford Middle School at 12:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an active shooter on campus, a report that turned out to be a hoax. But in the meantime, the school was placed on lockdown for a half-hour. The school system, according to a...
fox5dc.com
Driver ticketed going 111 mph in a 55 mph zone in Fauquier County
WASHINGTON - A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle traveling 111 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, according to a Facebook post from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon. The deputy ticketed the driver on Marsh Road in Bealeton, Virginia and booked the individual for...
Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl
A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Man dead in head-on collision with tractor-trailer on South Main Street
A Harrisonburg man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on South Main Street and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. The name of the 51-year-old male victim has not been released. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
