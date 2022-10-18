ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

bucknellbison.com

Stavrakas Remains Unbeaten in Singles at ITA Atlantic Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman Adam Stavrakas continued the strong start to his collegiate career, winning two more singles matches on Thursday to improve to 4-0 on the week at the ITA Atlantic Regional at the University of Virginia. Stavrakas began the day with a Round of 16 match in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Best New Cville Restaurants for Alumni visiting UVA

Those of us still fortunate enough to live in the great city of Charlottesville face an annual task presented by friends returning to grounds each fall for Virginia Cavaliers football games, homecoming, weddings, and looking at how pretty the trees are:. What new restaurants are there? Which ones are the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
WAYNESBORO, VA
newsfromthestates.com

Palmyra court ruling on Afghan child who couple says Marine abducted and more Va. headlines

• An Afghan couple is accusing a Marine who previously lived in Virginia of abducting a baby girl they’re related to and were raising after her parents were killed. The Marine, a devout Christian and graduate of Liberty University, says he saved a war orphan who was in danger. “The fate of the Afghan child is now being debated in secret proceedings in a locked courtroom in the village of Palmyra, Virginia, home to about 100 people.”—Associated Press.
PALMYRA, VA
livability.com

Hantzmon Wiebel Offers a Wealth of Job Opportunities in Charlottesville, VA

Hantzmon Wiebel strives to make a positive difference for its many clients and the Charlottesville community. Hantzmon Wiebel LLP, located in the heart of downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, offers job seekers a unique combination of personal and professional growth opportunities. The CPA and advisory services firm, which has been in business...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Malls and memories: Farewell, Staunton Mall

When I moved to Staunton in late 2015, I was elated to learn that a mall was only 10 minutes from my apartment. I have always loved shopping malls. I grew up near Fredericksburg, Va. and enjoyed exploring the Spotsylvania Mall, now called Spotsylvania Towne Center. (I am stubborn and still call it the mall.) At any time in my life, I could tell you where the toy store was in that mall, Claire’s (where I got my ears pierced when I was 9 years old), Woolworth (yes, I am that old), Sears, Deb’s (a teen clothing store), and where to eat.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Police investigated incident near UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the area of 14th Street NW and Wertland Street. Police say several calls were received regarding a person firing what was believed...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash

WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Albemarle County Police safely locate runaway teen

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating Harrisonburg crash that left one person dead

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left one individual dead on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred at the 2900 block of South Main Street when a sedan traveling in the northbound lane crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.
HARRISONBURG, VA

