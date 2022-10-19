ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star

Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ozzie Guillen could make surprising return to manage ex-team

Ozzie Guillen has not managed at the MLB in a decade, but one team is apparently looking into bringing him back. The Chicago White Sox will interview Guillen for their managerial position next week, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. The two sides have had preliminary discussions, and Guillen has previously said he would listen if the team approached him about replacing Tony La Russa.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans

At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday

The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
CHICAGO, IL
Field Gulls

Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?

In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Bears rookie in jeopardy of losing job in Week 7

A Bears rookie is having trouble fielding the ball. Muffing two returns in three games was not the start to Velus Jones Jr.’s NFL career that the Chicago Bears had hoped for when they drafted him this year. General manager Ryan Poles received some fair criticism when he drafted the 25-year-old in the third round. Poles said after the draft that age was a plus for the Bears rookie as he’d bring maturity and would be pro-ready this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Analyst believes Bears could be contenders for former first-round WR Kadarius Toney

As quarterback Justin Fields continues to struggle, it would behoove the Chicago Bears to acquire some help for the second-year QB before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Several receivers have been reported to be available on the trade block, and NFL analyst Justin Melo of The Draft Network believes that the Bears make sense as potential trade partners for the New York Giants, who may be shopping wideout Kadarius Toney.
CHICAGO, IL

