Football Downed by No. 15 Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. – The Carroll University football team suffered a 9-61 loss on the road to Wheaton College on Saturday afternoon. Keon Miller had 177 all-purpose yards, 114 of which came from kick returns. Jake Binkowski led the team with seven total tackles. The Pioneers (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) surrendered...
Carroll women Battle to 0-0 Draw at Home

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against the Augustana Vikings on Saturday afternoon in Waukesha. Carroll had a PK attempt that was denied, and the Vikings missed a shot with an open goal in the final minutes. The Pioneers (9-3-5, 2-1-4...
Bowling Aims for Second-Year Success

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's bowling team, coming off their first ever season as a program, are hungry to stay in the same top-four spot they finished last season. But for Head Coach Courtney Ermisch, that means working a bit differently with this new group of freshmen bowlers.
