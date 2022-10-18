Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Conduct Felony Roundup- Arrest 7, One Still at Large on October 18, 2022

Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 21, 2022
Lance Sellers, 30, Marianna, Florida: Possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance-THC, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Devon Hayden, 22, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnest Ivey, 41, Marianna, Florida:...
Officers justified in returning fire at robbery suspect in I-10 pursuit
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies who shot a robbery suspect in June have been cleared. The State Attorney’s Office said the deputies acted reasonably when they shot Dallas Francis on June 19. Francis and his girlfriend were suspected of robbing the Miramar Beach Circle-K convenience store the day before. When deputies […]
wtvy.com
Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
wdhn.com
FDLE: Blue Water Pools owner arrested after defrauding homeowners out of nearly $400,000
The owner of Blue Water Pools has been arrested after defrauding homeowners in Franklin and Gulf County.
WJHG-TV
Suspect wanted on felony warrants by Panama City Police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a suspected wanted on multiple felony warrants. Pedra Camaree Coburn, 26, has active warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal use of personal identification information. Anyone...
niceville.com
Walton man reportedly found with meth sentenced to 15 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, Joseph Fletcher Lee, Jr., 47, of Defuniak Springs, was sentenced last week to serve a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
niceville.com
Niceville police warn residents of alleged hoodie scam
NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Niceville Police Department is warning residents about an alleged scam using the department’s name. This morning, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) said it is receiving calls from residents about a text message they have received offering a $10 discount off the price of a Niceville Police Department hoodie. The text message reportedly includes a link to order an NPD hoodie.
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of murder is denied probation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, a Houston County Judge denied probation for a man accused of a 2021 murder. Judge Henry. D “Butch” Binford has denied probation for Chrisitan De-Andre McCallister, 21, of Dothan. According to court documents, McCallister, originally charged with murder, pled guilty to...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested on chemical endangerment, other drug charges, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan man has been arrested and faces multiple drug charges, including chemical endangerment after a child was found on the scene, according to Dothan Police Department. Willese Dashon Jackson, 32, of Dothan, was arrested on October 18 and charged with:. Drug Trafficking. Chemical Endangerment. Possession...
WJHG-TV
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Manager Mark McQueen informed the public during a press conference on Thursday that a former city employee had been arrested on Thursday. McQueen said the former city of Panama City employee charged is Michael Johnson. He has been charged with Grand Theft of over...
Investigators reveal more details about skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County investigators revealed more details about their investigation into skeletal remains that were found in a vacant lot by a homeowner on Thursday afternoon. The lot is located near Leeward Drive. A man clearing the lot found some bone fragments there on Thursday afternoon, we now know he found […]
waltonso.org
14-YEAR-OLD EMERALD COAST MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A student from Emerald Coast Middle School is facing felony charges after providing drugs to his friends while on the bus to school. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was alerted to the incident Tuesday morning shortly after the start of school when a student went to the nurse’s office with side effects consistent with drug use.
fosterfollynews.net
Panama City, Florida Community Development Director Arrested by the Panama City Police Department for Embezzling $470,000
Panama City, Florida Police Department officials have announced the arrest of Michael Johnson, 61, and former Director of Community Development for Panama City for embezzling $470,000. Also the Director of the ‘Friends of After School Assistance Program’, Johnson was arrested on Thursday, October 20, 2022 by the Panama City Police...
waltonso.org
WHERE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD; WCSO INTRODUCES NEW CRIME PREVENTION CAR DURING NATIONAL CRIME PREVENTION MONTH
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling a new crime prevention-themed patrol car. WCSO is proud to introduce the new design which displays crime prevention tips, beach flag safety messaging, a QR code for Low-Speed Vehicle rules of the road, and more!
mypanhandle.com
Bicyclists in critical condition after PCB accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a Toyota Tundra truck on Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach. The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.
Holmes County shuts out Liberty County at home
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team shutout Liberty County 46-0 at home Friday night. Holmes County improved to 5-3 and will visit Sneads on Friday, October 28. Liberty County fell to 4-4 and will visit Bozeman on Thursday, October 27.
utv44.com
