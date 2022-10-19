ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to announce release of 15M barrels of oil from strategic reserve

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Tobias Burns
 3 days ago

( The Hil l ) – The U.S. will release 15 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve, Biden administration officials plan to announce Wednesday.

The 15 million barrels are the final tranche of a disbursement of 180 million announced in March and come as energy prices threaten to rise again less than a month before Election Day.

Rising prices have emerged as a drag on Democrats as polls show the economy is one of the issues most top of mind for voters as they head to the ballot box. Early voting began in some states this week.

Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things

The sale comes after OPEC+ announced a production cut of 2 million barrels of oil per day earlier in October. Oil prices had dipped as low as $75 per barrel in September before rebounding after the OPEC announcement to more than $90. West Texas Intermediate crude is now at $83 per barrel.

Asked about the possibility of limiting oil exports, officials also said they’re keeping “all tools on the table.”

The U.S. oil reserve is now at its lowest level since the mid-1980s, and senior administration officials announced Tuesday evening a plan to buy back crude oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, sending a market signal to producers to keep pumping oil ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Officials said repurchases would begin when prices are between $67 and $72 per barrel, indicating that the administration would like to see the price of oil decline.

President Biden wants the energy sector to “take the signal and increase production” and to make sure that they are giving “the consumer the appropriate price” as they are “taking these profits,” one senior administration official said.

“The profit that energy refining companies are now capturing on every gallon of gasoline is about double what it typically is at this time of year, and the retailer margin over the refinery price is more than 40 percent above the typical level,” administration officials said in a statement .

“These outsized industry profit margins – adding more than $0.60 to the average price of a gallon of gas – have kept pump prices higher than they should be. Keeping prices high even as input costs fall is unacceptable, and the President will call on companies to pass their savings through to consumers – now,” the statement continued.

The Department of Energy will also institute a rule that allows it to enter fixed-price contracts through competitive bids for crude oil products to be delivered at future dates.

Geopolitical forces are bearing down on energy markets now as the Northern Hemisphere prepares for winter.

The war in Ukraine is playing out in the European energy supply, which has been heavily dependent on Russian gas exports in the past. Reports of pipeline sabotage came in over the summer as fighting intensified between Russia and Ukraine.

OPEC’s production cut resulted in accusations against its most influential member, Saudi Arabia, that it was siding with Russia in the war.

Chinese demand for imported also may also be ramping up as the country continues to lift various COVID-19 restrictions.

Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
KGET

Two Arvin High employees placed on leave after bullying incident: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern High School District spokesperson confirmed that two employees at Arvin High School have been placed on leave following a bullying incident caught on video. The district told KGET sister station Telemundo Valle Central the district is “unable to comment further on personnel matters.” This comes following a viral video […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash on District Blvd and Ashe Rd kills pedestrian: BPD

This story has been updated BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened around 9:38 a.m. at the intersection of District Boulevard and Ashe Road. Police say a driver ran a red light going northbound striking a second vehicle, losing control, then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian killed in South H Street crash, driver fled from scene: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver in central Bakersfield, according to police. The Bakersfield Police Department said the deadly collision happened just before 8:15 p.m. on South H Street just north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive. A man was found in the roadway […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Outlets at Tejon crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man ejected and killed in a car crash at the Outlets at Tejon Wednesday morning has been identified as Conrad Ephraim Reardon, 35, of Fortuna, Calif., according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Reardon was driving a Tesla southbound on Outlet Drive at a high rate of speed around 7:55 […]
FORTUNA, CA
KGET

Judge rules in favor of Tastries owner in same-sex wedding cake case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge ruled Friday that Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller can not be forced to bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples. Judge Eric Bradshaw found Miller’s “pure and expressive speech is entitled to protection under the First Amendment.” The baking of a Tastries wedding cake is “labor-intensive” and “artistic,” […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Wendy Howard not guilty of murder, jury deadlocks on manslaughter charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has found Wendy Howard not guilty of murder in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend who molested her teenage daughter, but did not reach an agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge. The jury on Friday initially said it was “hopelessly deadlocked” on lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver sustains major injuries after cement truck crash

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A driver escaped death but sustained major injuries Thursday after getting pinned inside their vehicle during a crash in Buttonwillow, according to the California Highway Patrol. Deputies received reports of a solo vehicle crash involving a cement truck at 10:07 a.m. on Lerdo Highway west of Scaroni Avenue. Their investigation revealed […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
KGET

Man shouted ‘white power’ during Burger King vandalism: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After arriving at the Burger King on White Lane, Rodney Rusco asked for a cup of ice and acted “chill at first,” an employee said. The calm didn’t last. Rusco, who is white, began yelling and using racial slurs at the restaurant’s Hispanic employees and repeatedly shouted “white power,” according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

