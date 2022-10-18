Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
WSFA
Evergreen man dead in Wednesday night Andalusia shooting, suspect sought
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has identified a man who died after a Wednesday night shooting as 22-year-old Evergreen resident Treyvous Cobbins. Police Chief Paul Hudson said the search for Cobbins’ killer is ongoing. Police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block...
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Clanton shooting death, faces up to 99 years in prison
An Alabama man faces up to 99 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter Monday in the 2018 shooting death of a 21-year-old man, prosecutors said. A Chilton County jury convicted 29-year-old Clanton resident Jermink Lykes after a five-day manslaughter trial for the shooting death of 21-year-old Alex Postell in Clanton four years ago, said C.J. Robinson, district attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Alabama, which includes Clanton, Elmore and Autauga counties.
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
WSFA
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
WSFA
Man charged with shooting into home in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have charged a man with shooting into a Pike County home. According to court records, Justin Perry Blair is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. The complaint says the incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday. Blair is accused...
WSFA
I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control. No further...
WSFA
Man pleads guilty in 2018 Selma murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder for a crime that happened in November 2018. The guilty plea of Winston Lee Harrison, 69, was confirmed by court records and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins set the sentencing for Dec. 1, pending a pre-sentencing investigation and report.
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
Matthew Aaron Windsor, 34, of Deatsville, was sentenced to 210 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a 5-year-old child. The case started in April 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip. “The tip indicated that obscene images...
WSFA
Butler County Schools receives funding for deputy resource officer
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - School shootings are an issue across the nation and not every school in Alabama has a resource officer to make school halls a little safer. The Butler County School District hopes to change that with new funding they received Wednesday morning. State funds are making...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 13 to Oct.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard. • Domestic violence was reported on Upper River Road. • A motorist was given assistance on Thomas Circle. • A prowler was reported on Red Hill Road. • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Weldon Road. •...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery man killed in accident on I-85 Wednesday
Montgomery police are investigating an accident that left one man dead. First responders received a call just after midnight Wednesday in regards to a single-vehicle accident on I-85 S near Eastern Blvd. Once on the scene, they located the driver, identified of 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries....
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
