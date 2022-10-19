Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer
According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
October 21st-23rd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea vs. Manchester United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
An early season showdown of in-form teams with top-four aspirations. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven, United are unbeaten in five, but we’ve not beaten them in nine in the league. Victory is long overdue. Graham Potter has chosen what he surely considers his strongest available lineup (less an injury...
Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Opposition View | Goodison Park to the rescue again?
After the tough midweek 1-0 loss to Newcastle, the Toffees continue there search for some relief and joy in the midst of a tough stretch of matches where goals have been difficult to come by. Frank Lampard will want to see greater creativity and ingenuity, as well as better finishing, but Crystal Palace will be looking to put up goals against a side that took great joy from the Eagles at the end of last season on the very same pitch they’ll once again play upon on Saturday.
Reading vs Bristol City: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be desperate to get three points on the board this afternoon as they face Bristol City, with both sides looking to achieve higher finishes than they were able to last season. The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 12 in their last four league games...
Match Recap: Leicester City 2-0 Leeds United
A quite simply torrid performance had Leeds United fans chanting the name of Marcelo Bielsa at the end of their 2-0 defeat at Leicester City. After a timid and tense opening 15 minutes, Leicester were gifted the opening goal as Roca was robbed of possession in his own third. Praet put the ball across goal toward Barnes at the back post, with only Robin Kock standing between the two. Koch had to intervene, but his efforts to clear were futile as he put the ball into his own net.
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Instant Reaction | Blues dominant at Goodison!
Everton had suffered three losses in a row heading into the game against Crystal Palace. Those losses came against three teams who are currently in the top six and two of those games were away. Evertonians have not been happy with the toothless attack which had not recorded a shot on net in the last two matches. Will the Blues dig deep in their lockers and find their shooting boots?
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Emerge Victorious 3-1 vs Brighton
Manchester City 3, Erling Haaland (22’, 43’), Kevin De Bruyne (75’) Brighton 1, Leandro Trossard (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A fantastic win after a full week of preparation. Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made it 600 and 601 up for Pep Guardiola as...
Looking Ahead: Chelsea
This match is very difficult to come up with predictions for. For one, Chelsea are playing under a new manager than they started the season with, and that new manager has been fairly unpredictable so far. Graham Potter has had to sort through his squad a number of times game to game in his short time in charge, both for the sake of rotation and for injuries. What is clear is they are once again capable of scoring goals from multiple sources.
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion: 4 Questions with Scott McCarthy of We Are Brighton
Manchester City are back in action after a much-needed break, and since they lost for the first time this term in the last match, they will be eager to get back on the pitch. Brighton & Hove Albion are the opponents this time around. In preparation for the match, I...
Everton vs Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged
Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek. Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.
Klopp Talk: Formation Change for “Stability”
Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp spoke on how the formation changes of late have assisted Liverpool’s return to form. The Reds go to Nottinghamshire this weekend after keeping two straight clean sheets (with one against title challengers Manchester City). Klopp’s side...
The Not The Five Things: Losing Our Heads
So, here we are. The bubble has officially burst. We were never going to win the league, stay in the play-off positions or likely to be anywhere close, but to see the wheels coming off as they have done with consecutive defeats to QPR, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City, questions are now beginning to be asked.
Starting XI: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After displaying a stupendous performance in both game control and clinical attacking against 3rd-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Premier League action returns for Manchester United as they lock horns with 4th-placed Chelsea. It’s that time of the season when the fixtures are coming quite expeditiously and managers want their sides to be on top form expecting them to replicate on the pitch what has been instructed in the dressing room - no slips are to be afforded.
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
