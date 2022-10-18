Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth American
Workman for City Council
I hope Ellsworth citizens will consider Gordon Workman for one place on the Ellsworth City Council. He is not a “special interest” or a “clique candidate” but is one person interested in the welfare of Ellsworth. Have you seen his banners? A loyal Ellsworth resident, he chose the Ellsworth high school colors.
Ellsworth American
Look for the little blue car
Chances are, if you have been home at all this summer, you have met Nicole Grohoski on your doorstep. I am sure our current state senator has broken some kind of record for meeting the most constituents in Hancock County. The miles on her little blue car represent best what Sen. Grohoski is: available.
Ellsworth American
Talent and character
I’m writing this letter in support of Roy Gott’s independent candidacy for the House District 12 representative to the Maine Legislature. In all my years of observing and dealing with people in various activities and circumstances, including over a half-century of combined military, business and voluntary community service, rarely have I known anyone with Roy’s wide array of exceptional talents and strength of character. I have witnessed his excellent leadership qualities in his positions as the elected chairman of the RSU 24 School Board, as a director of the Maine School Boards Association and as the manager of two small business enterprises.
Ellsworth American
Independent Gott wants to give voters a choice in November
Roy Gott, candidate for House District 12, is not currently enrolled in a political party, though he has previously been in both. He is challenging incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham to serve the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Steuben. Born in Franklin, it is still his home.
Ellsworth American
Please do your homework
Don’t vote for someone because you know the name or because they are seeking reelection. Check the kind of job they have done. Check for their experience. Why is Hancock County not the safest county to live? The people of Hancock County deserve the best. How effective is the...
Comments / 0