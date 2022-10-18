Read full article on original website
Clyde L. Danico
Clyde L. Danico, 55, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, at Portland Hospital. He was born Oct. 11, 1966, in Castine, the son of Leeman H. Danico and Grace M. Newenham. Clyde is survived by his son Aiden Danico of Hermon; two brothers, Harold Danico and Doug and wife, Darlene Danico; sisters Sharon Grant, Carol and husband, Gary Murphy, Cindy and husband, Clay Soules, Amy and husband, Rich Gromek, and Bill Jo Frost; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Diane and Steve Eck of Hermon.
Murdered to Death
British playwright Peter Gordon’s satirical take on the 1930s-style of mysteries penned by Dame Agatha Christie will be performed by Lamoine Community Arts at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5, at the Lamoine Grange Hall. Directed by Daniel Clement, “Murdered to Death” is a spoof of the...
Workman for City Council
I hope Ellsworth citizens will consider Gordon Workman for one place on the Ellsworth City Council. He is not a “special interest” or a “clique candidate” but is one person interested in the welfare of Ellsworth. Have you seen his banners? A loyal Ellsworth resident, he chose the Ellsworth high school colors.
Downeast Audubon program Oct. 21
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Audubon will host a program on grassland birds on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth. Bobolinks and Eastern meadowlarks are two of the most charismatic and iconic species of our grasslands. They, along with other grassland species have suffered the steepest losses of North American birds in recent decades, facing threats on several fronts simultaneously.
Scare up a little fun during area Halloween festivities
ELLSWORTH — Halloween in Ellsworth will get off to a spooky start on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-9 p.m. with the return of Terror Theater at The Grand. You enter the darkened theater and are met with an ominous silence only broken by distant screams of terror. What’s happening beyond the doors? So many questions. The important one is — will you survive?
Look for the little blue car
Chances are, if you have been home at all this summer, you have met Nicole Grohoski on your doorstep. I am sure our current state senator has broken some kind of record for meeting the most constituents in Hancock County. The miles on her little blue car represent best what Sen. Grohoski is: available.
Talent and character
I’m writing this letter in support of Roy Gott’s independent candidacy for the House District 12 representative to the Maine Legislature. In all my years of observing and dealing with people in various activities and circumstances, including over a half-century of combined military, business and voluntary community service, rarely have I known anyone with Roy’s wide array of exceptional talents and strength of character. I have witnessed his excellent leadership qualities in his positions as the elected chairman of the RSU 24 School Board, as a director of the Maine School Boards Association and as the manager of two small business enterprises.
Fogtoberfest event scheduled for Oct. 22
ELLSWORTH — The 4th Annual Fogtoberfest will take place at Fogtown Brewing Co. in Ellsworth on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be multiple tasting stations featuring selections from Fogtown’s reserve cellar, rare brews, brand new releases, live music, wood-fired pizza and food specials.
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
Independent Gott wants to give voters a choice in November
Roy Gott, candidate for House District 12, is not currently enrolled in a political party, though he has previously been in both. He is challenging incumbent Republican Billy Bob Faulkingham to serve the towns of Hancock, Franklin, Sorrento, Sullivan, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor and Steuben. Born in Franklin, it is still his home.
Castine’s battle continues to save and replenish its elm trees
CASTINE — “It’s traumatic to see trees coming down. It hurts,” says the Castine Historical Society’s executive director, Lisa Simpson Lutts, looking out the window. Built as a schoolhouse in 1859, the Historical Society overlooks Castine’s village green, which was once shaded by towering American elm trees (Ulmus americana). The stately elms, with their vase-shaped green canopies, rose to the sky on Perkins Street and elsewhere in town.
Town, land trust to seek housing solutions
GOULDSBORO — Gouldsboro’s growing scarcity of affordable year-round housing has prompted town officials to partner with Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and possibly Frenchman Bay Conservancy (FBC) to identify suitable land for residential construction. Their aim is to single out some parcels where affordable dwellings could be built to accommodate tradespeople, police officers, schoolteachers, municipal employees and others seeking to live in the town where they work year-round.
Mission’s annual gift drive begins
MOUNT DESERT — In 1905, the Maine Seacoast Mission made its first delivery of presents to residents and lighthouse keepers living on Maine islands. More than a century later, the Mission still delivers Christmas gifts, wrapped in white parchment paper tied with red string, to island residents and people living in Washington County.
Surry tries to tackle speeding vehicles
SURRY — Hoping to prevent another fatal car crash and to slow down traffic in the village center of the town, near the intersection of Route 172 and North Bend and Wharf roads, the town of Surry has erected gateway signs as motorists enter the area from both Blue Hill and Ellsworth.
Maine State Police log week of October 20
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at a Hancock residence Sept. 26. The residence was also vandalized. Trooper Steven Mahon responded to the incident. Troopers Josh Lander and Dave Yankowsky assisted. “Evidence was collected and the investigation continues,” police said. Assault. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor...
Island needs take center stage at candidate forum
ELLSWORTH — The two candidates running for the House District 15 open seat asserted their stances on climate change, the economy and health care during an Oct. 15 forum in advance of Election Day. Voters from Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Brooklin, Stonington, Vinalhaven, Frenchboro, Swan’s Island, Isle au Haut and...
