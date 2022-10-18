I’m writing this letter in support of Roy Gott’s independent candidacy for the House District 12 representative to the Maine Legislature. In all my years of observing and dealing with people in various activities and circumstances, including over a half-century of combined military, business and voluntary community service, rarely have I known anyone with Roy’s wide array of exceptional talents and strength of character. I have witnessed his excellent leadership qualities in his positions as the elected chairman of the RSU 24 School Board, as a director of the Maine School Boards Association and as the manager of two small business enterprises.

