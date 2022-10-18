Read full article on original website

$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
askflagler.com
Musician Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Palm Coast Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
fox35orlando.com
Man breaks into Daytona Beach Airbnb, frightening guests staying in the home
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man renting an AirBnB with his family said he called 911 after a finding a stranger in his home. Police came out and caught the suspect in another home. "Sheriffs Office with a K-9 announce yourself, you’re gonna get bit." And that’s exactly what...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast resident Angel Ribo among winners of 'America’s Top PA' awards
Palm Coast resident Angel Ribo is among the the winners of the 2022 America’s Top PA awards from POCN, the largest physician assistant and nurse practitioner network in the U.S. Ribo — who specializes in HIV/AIDs and holds the designations PA-C, MPAS, AAHIVS and DFAAPA — was chosen because...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Art Festival Set for October 22
Presented in partnership with United We Art. Join the City of Palm Coast, the Palm Coast Arts Foundation and more at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11am-5pm for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Sawing into music at Barberville
Florida’s first International Musical Saw Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1776 Lightfoot Lane in Barberville. This event will feature musical saw performances by musicians from around the globe. These musicians will perform and compete for prizes and the title of “World’s...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast’s First Fall Arts Festival in Central Park Saturday, With Spotlight on Local Artists
This time of year “when yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang,” you may not get to take in West Virginia’s flaming foliage, see it “fluttering from the autumn tree,” hear the rustling of leaves underfoot or “the pattering of nuts on the hazel branches as they fall,” but yo get experience the next-best thing.
985thesportshub.com
Armpits of America: Florida man tries to toss alligator on roof to teach it ‘a lesson’
A Florida man told police he was “teaching it a lesson” when he tried to throw a stolen alligator from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was arrested when Daytona Beach Shores police officers spotted him attempting...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Double the Queen, double the fun in Daytona, DeLand
Queen fans can pick between which fake Queen they like best with two tribute bands playing Saturday, Oct. 22. Absolute Queen will play at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Athens Theatre in DeLand and Killer Queen will play at 8 p.m. at Peabody Auditorium. Absolute Queen claims you can...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
hometownnewsvolusia.com
OneDaytona presents an art extravaganza
The OneDaytona Art Festival, in partnership with Gallery500, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach. The festival is officially sold out with more than 100 artists and vendors slated onsite. The event is free and open to the public.
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia
The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
click orlando
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
