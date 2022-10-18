ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Art Festival Set for October 22

Presented in partnership with United We Art. Join the City of Palm Coast, the Palm Coast Arts Foundation and more at Central Park on Saturday, October 22 from 11am-5pm for a beautiful day filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Sawing into music at Barberville

Florida’s first International Musical Saw Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1776 Lightfoot Lane in Barberville. This event will feature musical saw performances by musicians from around the globe. These musicians will perform and compete for prizes and the title of “World’s...
BARBERVILLE, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Double the Queen, double the fun in Daytona, DeLand

Queen fans can pick between which fake Queen they like best with two tribute bands playing Saturday, Oct. 22. Absolute Queen will play at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Athens Theatre in DeLand and Killer Queen will play at 8 p.m. at Peabody Auditorium. Absolute Queen claims you can...
DELAND, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

OneDaytona presents an art extravaganza

The OneDaytona Art Festival, in partnership with Gallery500, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach. The festival is officially sold out with more than 100 artists and vendors slated onsite. The event is free and open to the public.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia

The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

