October 17, 2012, the West Montgomery Warriors crushed the Wildcats of South Davidson 41-6. The Warriors took over for their first drive after a fourth-down situation by the Wildcats failed. West’s running game and three straight successful passes by quarterback Caleb Drake put the Warriors deep in Wildcat territory. With 10 yards to the end zone, the touchdown was made by Suave Pegues and the extra point from Walker Harrison was good. By the end of the first quarter, Devante Gainey had run in for another West touchdown, leaving the score 14-0. Warrior defense was strong as South Davidson had only managed five first downs thus far.

MOUNT GILEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO