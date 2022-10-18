Read full article on original website
West and East Montgomery sports memories from the past
October 17, 2012, the West Montgomery Warriors crushed the Wildcats of South Davidson 41-6. The Warriors took over for their first drive after a fourth-down situation by the Wildcats failed. West’s running game and three straight successful passes by quarterback Caleb Drake put the Warriors deep in Wildcat territory. With 10 yards to the end zone, the touchdown was made by Suave Pegues and the extra point from Walker Harrison was good. By the end of the first quarter, Devante Gainey had run in for another West touchdown, leaving the score 14-0. Warrior defense was strong as South Davidson had only managed five first downs thus far.
Women's volleyball fights hard on senior night
October 13, Montgomery Central High School women’s volleyball had their final game of the regular season against Asheboro at MCHS on senior night. It was a beautiful ceremony of recognition for the seniors as their parents and loved ones escorted them onto the court to be honored. Soon after the ceremony, the intense match up began.
Cross country gets win at first home meet
October 11, Montgomery Central High School’s cross country team hosted their first home meet against Asheboro and North Davidson on what would be a successful senior night for the Timberwolves at MCHS. The Timberwolves already had the first win in school history this season, but they were coming off some tough losses to Ledford and Central Davidson from October 4.
JV football remains undefeated in conference
Thursday, October 13, the JV Montgomery Central High School football team traveled to Lexington to take on the Central Davidson Spartans. Central Davidson has had an up and down season with their JV squad but they boasted a strong defense and needed to get a big win against the rising JV Timberwolves who have been living a dream season with a record of 6-1 going into the match.
Varsity football shows improvement
Monday, October 10, the Montgomery Central High School varsity football team traveled to Thomasville once again to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in a make-up game that had been rescheduled from earlier in the season. The Bulldogs were 6-1, only losing to Salisbury in September with a score of 12-36. They had a host of running backs but were very reliant on their star running back Namuire Peake for the grinding offense that chiseled away and drained the clock as the score mounted in favor of the Bulldogs.
