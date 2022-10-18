Read full article on original website
Great horned owl spotted in Gresham morning sun
Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snaps photo of nocturnal bird of prey causing daytime disruptionA great horned owl was causing a ruckus by staying up past its bedtime near Gresham Butte last weekend. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped a photo of the nocturnal bird of prey in the morning sun Saturday, Oct. 15, near the Springwater Corridor Trail at the base of the butte. Its attempt to roost was causing other birds to squawk in alarm — jays were bouncing on branches and chickadees were diving nearby with chirps to attempt to scare the owl away. Great horned owls are one of 14 species of owls native to Oregon. The great horned is heavily built with a barrel-shaped body, large head and broad wings. They average 22 inches in height, with a wingspan nearing 5 feet. They hunt rabbits, rats, mice, voles, as well as other birds, reptiles and amphibians. Owls are active at night and roost during the day, when they are sluggish and passive like the one trying to relax in Gresham. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Kohr Explores: Clark County farm makes art with alpaca fleece
This weekend, a Clark County alpaca farm is processing the fleece from the cuddly animals to make and sell artwork.
Beloved Dracula Halloween decoration stolen from Northwest Portland porch
A family in Northwest Portland is scouring the city for its beloved Count Dracula decoration after it was allegedly stolen from the porch of their Northwest Portland home on Oct. 18.
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation zones that were issued Sunday for the Nakia Creek Fire have been removed, Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) announced Thursday. As of Thursday morning, the wildfire was estimated to be 1,918 acres, an increase of just 49 acres since Wednesday morning. Officials said the fire is now 23% contained.
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Distinctive N. Oregon Coast History Lies Beneath Oceanfront Tolovana Inn
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Some places on the Oregon coast are rooted in local history in a way you can't see right off the bat, and it could even be integral to the area. (Above: courtesy photo) At Cannon Beach's southern end, in the Tolovana District, the Tolovana Inn...
Elk Wandering Around Cannon Beach, Oregon Is a Sight to See
When you think of the beach, what animals pop up in your head? We'd guess seagulls, jellyfish, and maybe some sand crabs. But turns out that in the Pacific Northwest, there are a few other wild animals you need to be on the lookout for. TikTok user @that_coast_life was driving...
'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
Escaping tent life for a tiny home, we explore
A look inside Portland's tiny home villages, where the unhoused try to get back on their feet (Part 1 in a series)Homelessness has long been front of mind for many Portlanders, and is now the major issue in the November election, according to a recent poll. News broke this week that the city is considering banning sidewalk camping and plans to redirect campers to large, supervised camps. There are already around 10 alternative shelters in Portland, including the more established BIPOC and Queer Affinity villages, and their precursor, Dignity Village in Sunderland, which was founded in 2000. The city's...
New Hillsboro water rates adopted despite public outcry
The new rates take effect in 2023 and 2024. Officials say they are responding to criticism by expanding assistance. Hillsboro's water rate increases for 2023 and 2024 have been approved by the city's utilities commission, despite strong opposition from the public. The new rates take effect at the start of next year, with another hike at the beginning of 2024. They include an 8.8% increase in residential bills in 2023 and another 8.9% in 2024. Hillsboro referenced a household that uses 6,000 gallons per month to determine the impact of those rates on a "typical residential customer."...
Driver crashes into tree in Beaverton: 'Please don't drink and drive and race'
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man is facing DUII and reckless driving charges after he crashed into a tree in Beaverton early Friday morning while racing another driver, police said. The crash was reported on Southwest Jenkins Road near 158th Avenue. Officers say they arrived to find a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in the Costco parking lot.
This Glowing Pirate Mini Golf Course In Oregon Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Video captures modified firework explode in SE Portland overnight
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An explosive was set off in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning near Southeast 148th and Main Street, according to authorities. Video from the area shows a car pull away seconds before the blast. Portland police told KOIN 6 News officers collected evidence from the scene, including remnants of what appeared to […]
Busy Portland pet hospital forced to cut down ER hours
DoveLewis in Northwest Portland is cutting down from 24/7 emergency room access due to chronic staffing shortages. They hope to return when things stabilize.
Columbia announces Sorel’s move from downtown Portland to WashCo
Columbia Sportswear announced its footwear brand Sorel is moving from its downtown Portland office as more office workers are leaving the area.
