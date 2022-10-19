Read full article on original website
Related
mbhs.edu
Charlene Thomas speaks on power of student journalism in first book
“Seton Girls” is based off author’s experience in Gaithersburg High School. At 16, most people don’t have much to brag about. Getting a driver’s license, winning a sports game, and going out with friends are the biggest accomplishments of one’s life. For Charlene Thomas, however, one of her biggest accomplishments came out of nowhere.
mbhs.edu
Board of Education candidates discuss various issues in online forum
On Oct. 14, Board of Education candidates participated in an online forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County. Candidates were asked wide-ranging questions which included issues such as teacher recruitment, school accountability, and school policing. Questions were submitted by the forum’s many sponsors, which included NAACP-Montgomery...
mbhs.edu
Climate change protesters block traffic on Colesville Road
Seven climate change protesters arrested after blocking Exit 30 on Colesville Road. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 10, a group of Declare Emergency climate change activists blocked all lanes of traffic on Exit 30 for Colesville Road. The protesters congested this Beltway section between Montgomery Blair High School and the YMCA to demonstrate their concerns about climate change.
mbhs.edu
Blair field hockey sweeps Magruder on Senior Night
The Blazers win 6-0 after a commanding performance against the Colonels. On Oct. 20, the Blair Blazers (9-3) claimed a 6-0 blowout against the Magruder Colonels (7-5) to cap off a sentimental senior night. Despite the Colonels’ persistence, Blair’s offense took complete control of the match and showed off the strength of the team’s seniors in front of a packed crowd.
Comments / 0