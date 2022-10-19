Read full article on original website
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Oct. 22, 1997, Levi Frady...
Petition filed to seize nearly $13K in alleged drug money
Oct. 22—WILKES-BARRE — The state Office of Attorney General filed a petition in Luzerne County Court seeking the forfeiture of nearly $13,000 found when drug agents arrested a woman covered with fentanyl. Glenny Diana Demora, 27, was found by drug agents flushing fentanyl down a toilet when a...
