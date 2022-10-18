ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MN

Pins for Paws Fundraiser

A bowling tournament will take place tomorrow afternoon at the Litchfield Bowling Center to raise funds for the Hawk Creek Animal Shelter. Pins for Paws will begin at 1 p.m. Cori Heacock says there are just a few spots left, so if anyone is interested, they should call her to register at 693-5202. She says they had a tournament in 2019 and then had to take a couple years off for COVID, but the 2nd “annual” tournament will be held tomorrow and it should be fun – with the $35 registration fee getting you a t-shirt, a one-year membership in the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties, and 3 games of bowling.
LITCHFIELD, MN
Karen Blanchette

80-year-old KAREN LOUISE BLANDCHETTE of Howard Lake passed away on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at her home, surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-to-7 P.M....
HOWARD LAKE, MN
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule

The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
SARTELL, MN
Toward Zero Deaths Presents Awards to Traffic Safety Leaders

Renville County safe roads coalition coordinator Mary Erickson was among the 11 individuals and one organization honored by the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program for her work to save lives through improved traffic safety efforts. The awards were announced at the 2022 Statewide Toward Zero Deaths Conference in St. Cloud.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Farming Township Chainsaw Accident

On Wednesday afternoon at 5:43, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a man who had accidentally cut his leg with a chainsaw near the address of 30378 Mapleview Road in Farming Township. He’s identified as 71-year-old Larry Gorecki of Richmond. Gorecki was reported to have...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
WILLMAR, MN
Two Injured in Fairfax Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Fairfax Tuesday morning seriously injured a Wisconsin man. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a semi, driven by 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette, was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection.
FAIRFAX, MN
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]

The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
SARTELL, MN
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services

As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
NEW ULM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED OUT TO GAS LINE INCIDENT

The New Ulm Fire Department was called out Wedneday evening for the report of a gas line that was hit. According to chief Paul Macho, a gas service line was hit at 5th North and Washington Streets. Fire crews were on scene for about 45 minutes while Public Utilities repaired the line. An out-of-town contractor hit the line. No injuries were reported.
NEW ULM, MN
Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital

AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
AVON, MN
Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case. On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
2-Vehicle Crash With Injuries

On Tuesday evening at 7:30, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of County Roads 41 and 40 in Farming Township. Stearns County Deputies, along with the Albany Police Department, Albany Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance responded to the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
WINTHROP, MN
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN

