This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk to make season debut for Bruins against Ducks
Greenway in lineup for Wild; Avalanche claim Hunt off waivers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will make his season debut for the Bruins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
Penguins Game 5: Guentzel Doesn’t Skate; What to Watch vs. Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ greatest concern going into their game against Columbus tonight at 7:08 at Nationwide Arena presumably is the availability of first-line winger Jake Guentzel, who was struck on the right side of the face by a puck during their 6-1 victory against Los Angeles two days ago.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Eagles' Jason Kelce Dances With Phillie Phanatic, Chugs Beer at NLCS
WATCH: Kelce dances with Phanatic, pounds a beer at NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. What's a local legend to do when his undefeated football team is on a bye?. Dance with the big green goof of a baseball mascot during a magical playoff run, of course. Eagles center...
NHL
Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game
Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
The Hockey Writers
5 Flyers Forwards Fighting for Their NHL Futures
General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher made no splashy offseason additions to the Philadelphia Flyers. Just months after his vow to “aggressively retool” the roster in response to a disastrous 2021-22 season, he stood idle while coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau went to a Metropolitan Division opponent. Despite the heated backlash the organization received, a large part of Fletcher’s reasoning was to allow for the proper evaluation of young players in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Common Trends From the Flyers Fan Community
Training camp is over, and the regular season has kicked off. With all the focus and pressure on the Philadelphia Flyers to redeem themselves after last year’s disastrous season, fans aren’t afraid to comment on their predictions, insights, and disagreements for the team this season. Here’s a more in-depth look at some common trends swirling around the Flyers community.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Colorado Quest
Fans looking for entertainment, suspense, momentum swings, and a strong candidate for a single game that supercharges a season, found all of the above in 3-2 win over Cup champs. 4:01 AM. DENVER -- This is the sort of victory fans will remember and, as importantly, players too. Jumping to...
NHL
Kuhlman scores in third period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
DENVER -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal at 12:06 of the third period, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at Ball Arena on Friday. Kuhlman drove past Kurtis MacDermid on the right side and slid the puck five-hole on Francouz for the 3-2 final. It was his first goal of the season.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Head to Ottawa to Face Senators on Saturday Afternoon
Arizona has two games remaining on its season-opening road trip. Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 pm MST | Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario. The Arizona Coyotes wrap up the Canadian leg of their season-opening road trip on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, and are just two games away from their home opener next week.
NHL
Palat scores two goals for Devils in win against Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ondrej Palat scored two goals for the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey (2-2-0), which has won its past two games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Slafkovsky out for Canadiens against Stars
Ehlers to miss 7-10 days for Jets; Greenway placed on IR by Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup against...
NHL
Red Wings showing different vibe, excitement after offseason optimism
End of rebuild doesn't feel that far away in early going. The Detroit Red Wings' offseason optimism has carried into a promising start to their season. They're 2-0-2 and not satisfied heading into their home date with the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW).
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild
BOSTON - The Bruins' four-game homestand will continue Saturday afternoon when the Minnesota Wild come to TD Garden for a matinee matchup, the Black & Gold's first afternoon tilt of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery said following Friday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena that he has yet to select a...
NHL
Game Preview | Sabres face Canucks tonight as road trip continues
This post will be updated with additional lineup news and notes following the Buffalo Sabres' morning skate in Calgary. Until then, check out Thursday's Postgame Report. The Buffalo Sabres are in Vancouver tonight for the third game of their four-game road trip. It will conclude on Tuesday in Seattle. Faceoff...
NHL
Postgame Report | Dahlin's goal streak hits record-setting 4 games in win
CALGARY - Rasmus Dahlin listened to the names who had never accomplished what we just had - names like Orr and Lidstrom - and tried to find perspective. Instead, after becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to open a season with goals in four straight games, he set his sights forward.
