Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice
A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.
Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Message For 49ers Fans Following Blockbuster Trade
Christian McCaffrey has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday night, he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2017 draft. Saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him wasn't easy. "I’m forever...
Mike Florio suggests Sean McVay could be reaching shelf life in Los Angeles
As it appears to be a matter of when disgruntled running back Cam Akers gets traded, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested Tuesday that he may not be the only one in the locker room who has been worn down by the intensity of McVay.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Tom Brady Apologizes for Controversial Comment He Made on Podcast
The Buccaneers’ quarterback walked back his statement in his press availability Thursday.
Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen
Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealt. So has receiver Robbie Anderson. Next up: Panthers defensive linemen - and any Cowboys trade interest?
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears
A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead. Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
Cowboys Trade for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Or Wait on Healthy Dalton Schultz?
An examination of a suggestion that Dallas employ not one, but two franchise-tagged tight ends, each making $11 million guaranteed. Why would the Cowboys, who already employ Dalton Schultz, trade for Miami's Mike Gesicki?
1 More NFL Team Was Reportedly Trying To Trade For Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers weren't the only team from the NFC West trying to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. Per multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams were also involved in trade discussions for the 26-year-old All-Pro running back. However, the Rams' offer clearly didn't ...
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett responds to visible player frustrations
The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and in danger of falling into a hole to deep to dig out of this season. Fans are angry. Coaches are frustrated. Players are frustrated. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, specifically, were spotted ranting on the sideline during Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Report: Panthers Also Receiving 'Multiple' Trade Calls For Another Offensive Star
The Carolina Panthers might not be done making blockbuster trades ahead of the deadline. The Panthers dealt Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday night. They're receiving four draft picks, highlighted by a second-round pick in 2023, in return. However, the ...
Todd Gurley Says His NFL Career Is ‘Most Definitely’ Over
The former running back had two All-Pro seasons with the Rams.
Raiders QB Derek Carr Was 'Heartbroken' When Texans Didn't Draft Him
Derek Carr opened up about his reaction to the Texans passing on him twice in the 2014 draft.
Aaron Rodgers OUT of Packers Practice; Commanders Injury Update on WR Jahan Dotson
Washington Commanders rookie receiver Jahan Dotson was trending in the right direction but appeared to suffer a setback during practice on Thursday. And Aaron Rodgers is also in the news.
As Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors continue, legal expert weighs financial scenarios
The rumor mill continues to churn following reports that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen could be headed for divorce, leading observers to speculate over what might happen if the power couple does decide to call it quits. While legal experts agree the biggest consideration for parents mulling the end...
Comments / 0