Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Friday’s NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (3-1-0) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-0) at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida is projected to be a competitive outing. The Panthers have -113 moneyline odds to win against the Lightning (-107) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Calgary Flames vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Thursday’s NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Calgary Flames (3-0-0) and the Buffalo Sabres (2-1-0) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames are -296 on the moneyline to win at home against the Sabres (+239) in the game, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNF, and MSG-B.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Thursday’s NHL play includes the Minnesota Wild (0-3-0) hosting the Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1) at Xcel Energy Center. The Canucks are underdogs (+150 on the moneyline) against the Wild (-180) ahead of the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, BSN, and BSWI. Wild vs. Canucks Predictions.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Friday’s NHL schedule features a likely tight outing between the Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings are -116 on the moneyline to win against the Blackhawks (-105) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDETX, and NBCS-CHI.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1) are big favorites (-251 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-2-2), who have +203 moneyline odds, on Friday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and ROOT Sports NW. Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions. Avalanche vs. Kraken Betting Odds. Avalanche...
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros – MLB – ALCS Game 3 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the ALCS, Saturday at 5:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-0 lead. The Yankees are favored (-146 moneyline odds) when they take on the Astros (+124). Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for this contest. The game’s over/under is set at 7.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs – NBA – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Indiana Pacers (0-1) face the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSIN. The Pacers covered the spread 38 times in 82 games last year. Indiana went 7-10 as a 3.5-point favorite or more last season. Out...
Comments / 0