Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
heshmore.com

PsiQuantum and Air Force Research Laboratory to Build the World’s First Utility-Scale Quantum Computer

PsiQuantum and Air Force Research Laboratory to Build the World’s First Utility-Scale Quantum Computer. Quantum computing pioneer and the United States Air Force will work together on advanced quantum photonics chips to enable industry-first breakthroughs. PALO ALTO, Calif. October 19, 2022 – PsiQuantum announced a $22.5 million contract with...
ROME, NY

