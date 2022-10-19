Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
heshmore.com
PsiQuantum and Air Force Research Laboratory to Build the World’s First Utility-Scale Quantum Computer
PsiQuantum and Air Force Research Laboratory to Build the World’s First Utility-Scale Quantum Computer. Quantum computing pioneer and the United States Air Force will work together on advanced quantum photonics chips to enable industry-first breakthroughs. PALO ALTO, Calif. October 19, 2022 – PsiQuantum announced a $22.5 million contract with...
Comments / 0