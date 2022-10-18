Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
inkfreenews.com
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Charles Richard ‘Dick’ Drubert
Charles Richard “Dick” Drubert, 80, Tippecanoe, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in his home in Tippecanoe. Dick was born Oct. 21, 1941. He married Beverly Crauder on May 3, 1973, and she preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his daughters, Debra (Kevin) Lockhart, Fort Wayne, Doreen...
inkfreenews.com
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
inkfreenews.com
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
inkfreenews.com
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn E. Peter — UPDATED
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. On June 27, 1936, Marilyn was born. On Feb. 1, 1957, Marilyn and Donald George Peter were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters,...
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie M. ‘Marge’ Nordman
Marjorie M. “Marge” Nordman, 94, North Manchester, died Oct. 19, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. The eldest of four children, Marge was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Mentone, to Henry Irvin and Thelma Lorena (McFarland) Lockridge. As the oldest of four children, Marge learned a sense...
inkfreenews.com
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
inkfreenews.com
Terry Roberts — UPDATED
Terry L. Roberts, 69, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in his home in Warsaw. Born Sept. 21, 1953, he was the son of Oliver and Janet Roberts. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. On April 21, 1979, he was united in marriage to Karen McCann, and together they have spent over 42 years. Terry worked as a polisher at Zimmer for 38 years before his retirement in 2013.
inkfreenews.com
Mary B. Wiggs — UPDATED
Mary “Berniece” Wiggs, 101, North Webster, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born April 1, 1921. She was united in marriage to Billy J Wiggs; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Wiggs, Spokane, Wash. and...
inkfreenews.com
Maria Stapleton — PENDING
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Fourth In A Series: Jack Vampner, The Entertainer
WARSAW — For 20 years, in the early part of the century, John (Jack) Vampner, of 919 Sheridan Road, lived a life colored with grease paint. Save as a spectator, the average individual knows little of the excitement of the entertainment world. Jack, as he is called by his friends, appeared on stage at a time when one specialty was not enough. You had to have a number of accomplishments: juggling, singing, dancing – or you couldn’t make the grade as an entertainer. His wife, Wilma, to whom he has been married 46 years, come October, knows what it is to stay at home and wait, or travel the one-night stand circuit with her husband.
inkfreenews.com
Kenneth Robert Brower
Kenneth R. Brower, 84, formerly of Columbia City, died at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born May 10, 1938. He married Linda M. Walker on Dec. 15, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Heidi L. Brower,...
inkfreenews.com
Polly H. York
Polly H. York, 75, Goshen, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. She was born Sept. 24, 1947. She married James A. York; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Carl “Jason” (fiancé Amy Gunn) Lemarr, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a brother,...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Shenefield — PENDING
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Roberta F. Evans — PENDING
Roberta F. Evans, 90, Rochester, died at 10:41 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Sue Rush
Sharon Sue Rush, 71, Logansport, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Peru. She was born Sept. 7, 1951. Survivors include two daughters, Cherenae (Curtis Neil) Mullens, Galveston and Sabrina (Jason) Brown, Rochester; mother, Minnie R. Titus, Logansport; two brothers, John Rush, Logansport and Tommy (Nancy) Rush, Logansport; two sisters, Rose Marie (Richard) Nolen, Burnettsville and Carla Small, Walton; and four grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Kevin Lee Boggs — PENDING
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home.
Comments / 0