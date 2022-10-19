Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Arrest made in St. Paul double killing
A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men in St. Paul on Thursday. The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday lunchtime it has booked a 32-year-old local man into jail on suspicion of murder. It comes after two men were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries...
Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
fox9.com
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
Victim in Friday's fatal I-35W crash identified as 39-year-old Tia Ann Miller
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.
Police investigating double homicide Thursday in St. Paul
Two people were killed in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, with police confirming that the slayings mark the 30th and 31st known homicides in the city this year. According to police, officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Lawson ave. E around 4:30 p.m.,...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run
A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
KIMT
Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
mprnews.org
Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler
A 26-year-old Maplewood man was charged with second degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say his girlfriend’s daughter was burned, beaten, sexually assaulted and eventually killed. Terrance Valdez Leslie was arrested Tuesday. Police were called to his County Road B apartment by the girl’s mother around 7 p.m. that day....
fox9.com
North Minneapolis church buys gas station after having fill of drugs, crime next door
As state and local leaders fight crime at the troubled Merwyn's and Winner gas station on West Broadway in Minneapolis, another problem gas station on the same street is getting help from a different source. The Marathon gas station on Broadway will soon have a new owner: The Real Believers Faith Center, a church next door.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
KARE 11 Investigates: A jail death, a missing nurse, a broken contract
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — At 1 a.m. on April 28, 2022, Anoka County Detention Deputy Jacob Chamberland was making inmate wellbeing checks. As he walked by the cell where Riley Domeier was housed, he noticed the 20-year-old appeared to have something in his mouth. The guard couldn’t tell if...
Suspects ram Minneapolis police car, damage other vehicles during chase
Two men were arrested after police claim they slammed into a squad car and three other vehicles in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon. The incident was sparked just after noon Wednesday when police attempted a traffic stop at 9th and Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis of a vehicle suspected of being in involved in "illegal drug activity."
fox9.com
St. Paul man who illegally bought 9 guns for others pleads guilty
(FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced a St. Paul man pleaded guilty to giving false information while purchasing a firearm. When Clifton Jiles, 31, purchased a firearm in March 2021, he said he was to be the intended owner of the gun. However, he in fact was buying the gun for someone else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
fox9.com
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
MN Neighborhood Terrorized By Serial Groper On A Skateboard
Not sure exactly why there seem to be so many creeps, perverts and whatever else you can call them but they seem to pop up in the news all the time. According to fox9.com, some families in a Minneapolis neighborhood are extremely concerned about what's been happening the last few months in their normally tranquil Minneapolis neighborhood.
Police investigating how teen girl came to be struck, 'significantly injured' on Hwy. 100
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating how a teenage girl came to be significantly injured on Highway 100 on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on northbound Highway 100 near the Interstate-694 split around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the teen had been riding in a...
Investigators still looking for Village Hall arsonist after car owner identified
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Maple Grove police are no longer seeking information related to a vehicle that was seen on camera near the historic Village Hall shortly before the building caught fire.The owner of the 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox came forward voluntarily to police, the department announced Friday.Detectives say they are still seeking help from the public with identifying whoever is responsible for the fire, which they believe was intentionally sent.RELATED: Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arsonCrews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke."The fire department says the Village Hall building was "used as the primary offices of Maple Grove from 1939 until 1975. Most recently the building is used for park and recreation programming by the City of Maple Grove."Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
lakesarearadio.net
Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday
(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
