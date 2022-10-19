ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Arrest made in St. Paul double killing

A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men in St. Paul on Thursday. The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday lunchtime it has booked a 32-year-old local man into jail on suspicion of murder. It comes after two men were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim in Friday's fatal I-35W crash identified as 39-year-old Tia Ann Miller

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Respond to Gunfire Caught on Security Video

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired that police say was heard more than a mile away. Officers responded at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a residential area near Brookdale Drive and Noble Avenue North. Police say they received numerous 911 calls about gunshots happening at several locations that sounded like automatic gunfire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Man killed in north Minneapolis hit-and-run

A man in his 30s died after being struck by a driver who then fled the scene in north Minneapolis Wednesday night. Police said the man was given life-saving efforts but was ultimately pronounced dead near the intersection of Logan Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue. The incident happened at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
mprnews.org

Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler

A 26-year-old Maplewood man was charged with second degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say his girlfriend’s daughter was burned, beaten, sexually assaulted and eventually killed. Terrance Valdez Leslie was arrested Tuesday. Police were called to his County Road B apartment by the girl’s mother around 7 p.m. that day....
MAPLEWOOD, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul man who illegally bought 9 guns for others pleads guilty

(FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced a St. Paul man pleaded guilty to giving false information while purchasing a firearm. When Clifton Jiles, 31, purchased a firearm in March 2021, he said he was to be the intended owner of the gun. However, he in fact was buying the gun for someone else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigators still looking for Village Hall arsonist after car owner identified

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Maple Grove police are no longer seeking information related to a vehicle that was seen on camera near the historic Village Hall shortly before the building caught fire.The owner of the 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox came forward voluntarily to police, the department announced Friday.Detectives say they are still seeking help from the public with identifying whoever is responsible for the fire, which they believe was intentionally sent.RELATED: Fire at Maple Grove's historic Village Hall believed to be arsonCrews rushed to Maple Grove Village Hall at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find "fire showing from the rear of [the] building with significant smoke."The fire department says the Village Hall building was "used as the primary offices of Maple Grove from 1939 until 1975. Most recently the building is used for park and recreation programming by the City of Maple Grove."Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday

(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy