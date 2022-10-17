Read full article on original website
Related
fortworthreport.org
10 UTA student startup firms awarded $185,000 in pitch competition
Ten student-led startup firms were awarded a total of $185,000 at the Maverick Entrepreneur Program and Award Fund’s MavPitch Phase II grand finale, held at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation. Since the inception of its MavPitch business pitch competition in fall 2018, The University of Texas at...
fortworthreport.org
Celebrate Halloween with these events in DFW
With Halloween around the corner, events leading up to the treat-filled celebration are happening around Fort Worth and beyond. The Fort Worth Report rounded up some spooktacular events to help you celebrate. (If you have an event not listed here, please contact news@fortworthreport.org). Thursday, Oct. 27:. What: ACH Child and...
fortworthreport.org
‘A wish upon a screen’: A Fort Worth-based foundation is coming to theaters
Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip never wavered. Faith kept them going in the late ’90s while desperately searching the Fort Worth streets for Cyndi’s husband and Phillip’s father. It keeps them both going today, as their nonprofit, Phillip’s Wish, spreads resources throughout Fort Worth’s homeless community, the Bunches say.
fortworthreport.org
Luxury resort firm based in Fort Worth plans Hill Country expansion
Canyon Ranch, the luxury resort arm of Fort Worth’s Crescent Real Estate, is partnering with another firm to open its first Texas location near Austin. Canyon Ranch is partnering with New York-based entertainment firm and casino operator VICI Properties Inc., which has committed up to $200 million in capital to develop the Austin resort in the Texas Hill Country. The Austin resort will begin construction in 2023 and open in 2025.
fortworthreport.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to kickstart Panther Island development — again
The Central City Flood Project could transform a partially blighted expanse of land just north of downtown into about 440 acres of prime real estate — also known as the Panther Island Project. Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth Inc., is confident that will happen. “Decades of underperforming...
Comments / 0