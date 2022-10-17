ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bundles Protected! Dallas County Judge Finds Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Save Extensions

Dallas County judge, Shequitta Kelly, is protecting bundles and investments with a hair storage unit she created. Kelly founded The Hair Shield nearly two years after she grew frustrated sorting through quality, yet tangled, matted, and dried-out hair extensions. She created a solution in a satin-lined protective unit that stores, transports, and restores beauty to hair extensions. In July 2018, The Hair Shield was manufactured, and the brand has since allowed Kelly to serve in a different way.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
10 UTA student startup firms awarded $185,000 in pitch competition

Ten student-led startup firms were awarded a total of $185,000 at the Maverick Entrepreneur Program and Award Fund’s MavPitch Phase II grand finale, held at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation. Since the inception of its MavPitch business pitch competition in fall 2018, The University of Texas at...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of Crime

Three North Texas cities have worked out an arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime.Max Felischmann/Unsplash. Police in three North Texas cities have come up with a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, with the hopes of stopping crime from spreading. Police from both White Settlement and Lake Worth have begun patrolling in areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
Luxury resort firm based in Fort Worth plans Hill Country expansion

Canyon Ranch, the luxury resort arm of Fort Worth’s Crescent Real Estate, is partnering with another firm to open its first Texas location near Austin. Canyon Ranch is partnering with New York-based entertainment firm and casino operator VICI Properties Inc., which has committed up to $200 million in capital to develop the Austin resort in the Texas Hill Country. The Austin resort will begin construction in 2023 and open in 2025.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale opens to travelers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A sure sign that Fall is in full swing, a garage sale along an East Texas highway that stretches all the way from Dallas to Mississippi. The annual Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale is underway, that brings thousands of travelers along the roadway to stop for bargains.
DALLAS, TX
Texas State Fair's lost and found office has taken in over 1,000 items so far

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Lost something at the state fair? You may want to check with the lost and found office. The fair's safety team runs the office, and all the employees are former law enforcement. Every item that is brought in is logged into their system, tagged, and stored for safekeeping."If it's lost out here, it ends up here," said Linda Kindt, the safety team manager. "We get keys, phones, wallets, IDs, driver's licenses, credit cards, backpacks, strollers." Kindt says they even had a diamond ring turned in the first weekend. Thankfully its owner had already reported it lost, so they were...
DALLAS, TX
This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase

In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
DALLAS, TX
People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction

People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
DALLAS, TX

