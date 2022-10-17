DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Lost something at the state fair? You may want to check with the lost and found office. The fair's safety team runs the office, and all the employees are former law enforcement. Every item that is brought in is logged into their system, tagged, and stored for safekeeping."If it's lost out here, it ends up here," said Linda Kindt, the safety team manager. "We get keys, phones, wallets, IDs, driver's licenses, credit cards, backpacks, strollers." Kindt says they even had a diamond ring turned in the first weekend. Thankfully its owner had already reported it lost, so they were...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO