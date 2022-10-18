ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kevin McCarthy signals Republicans could withhold more aid to Ukraine if they win the House: 'It's not a free blank check'

By oseddiq@insider.com (Oma Seddiq)
msn.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 219

Harold Miles
4d ago

Now why would anyone want to withhold money to a country that's fighting for their very lives ???? I guess McCarty wants to follow in trumps footsteps, because this is exactly what trump did . Those people are at war . now is not a good time to play hide and seek political games. get over it. lol

Reply(23)
33
independent 78
4d ago

we're having such a hard time in the USA and they just ship money overseas like no tomorrow. With the money biden has sent to foreign countries every American would be millionaires

Reply
10
Junebug59
4d ago

That’s a flat out lie. They just released where most all republicans support aid to Ukraine. Unless of course their lying as they usually do.

Reply(8)
9
Comments / 0

