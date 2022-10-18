Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
tennismajors.com
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
BBC
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff becomes youngest player since 2005 to qualify
Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. The 18-year-old has also achieved the rare feat of qualifying for the season-ending finals in both singles and doubles, with partner Jessica Pegula. Gauff and Pegula will be the first...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round
Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova moves into quarter-finals after a 0-6 against Samsonova
Czech Marie Bouzkova defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will face the winner of the match between No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya next. In...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round
French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Zanevska through to the semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, reached the last four of the Rouen Open by beating American qualifier Catherine McNally 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at Kindarena on Friday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. The Belgian edged out Italian Sara Errani (7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5)...
tennismajors.com
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Nishioka through to quarter-finals
Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, won against Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Nishioka, ranked No 39, will play the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov, the...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Home favourite Ymer books spot in quarters; Tsitsipas next
Swede Mikael Ymer beat American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the last eight of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Ymer, ranked No 79, will play Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Home Town Hero! 🇸🇪@MikaelYmer reaches the quarter-finals...
tennisuptodate.com
Jessica Pegula battles past Bianca Andreescu in Guadalajara
A very interesting match happened in Guadalajara between Bianca Andreescu and Jessica Pegula with the American proving better 6-4 6-4. Andreescu has played some darn solid tennis lately but the Canadian is still unable to really string together multiple great matches. She started well in this one breaking Pegula in the very first game but she soon surrendered her serve as the errors kept piling up.
tennismajors.com
Thiem will be fitter and stronger in 2023, fitness trainer Jez Green says
It’s been a long road back to full fitness for Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion who was off the Tour for nine months due to a serious wrist injury. In recent weeks, though, the Austrian has shown encouraging signs that he is getting back to his best, reaching a Challenger Tour final in Rennes and most recently, the semi-finals of the ATP event in Gijon.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Zhang makes last 16, beating Fucsovics
Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by defeating Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (8) on Thursday night. Zhang, ranked No 109, will play Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Tiafoe through to quarter-finals, defeating local hope E. Ymer 7-6 in the third
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, edged out Swede wildcard Elias Ymer 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) to move into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Comeback Complete! ✅@FTiafoe comes from a set and two breaks down to defeat Ymer 3-6 7-6...
