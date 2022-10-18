ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lastwordonsports.com

Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara

37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com

Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round

Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova moves into quarter-finals after a 0-6 against Samsonova

Czech Marie Bouzkova defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will face the winner of the match between No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya next. In...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round

French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
tennismajors.com

European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals

Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Zanevska through to the semi-finals

Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, reached the last four of the Rouen Open by beating American qualifier Catherine McNally 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at Kindarena on Friday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. The Belgian edged out Italian Sara Errani (7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5)...
tennismajors.com

October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic

What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennismajors.com

European Open: Nishioka through to quarter-finals

Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka, the No 8 seed, won against Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-6 (3) to move into the last eight of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday evening. Nishioka, ranked No 39, will play the winner of the match between Russian Karen Khachanov, the...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Home favourite Ymer books spot in quarters; Tsitsipas next

Swede Mikael Ymer beat American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the last eight of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday evening. Ymer, ranked No 79, will play Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Home Town Hero! 🇸🇪@MikaelYmer reaches the quarter-finals...
tennisuptodate.com

Jessica Pegula battles past Bianca Andreescu in Guadalajara

A very interesting match happened in Guadalajara between Bianca Andreescu and Jessica Pegula with the American proving better 6-4 6-4. Andreescu has played some darn solid tennis lately but the Canadian is still unable to really string together multiple great matches. She started well in this one breaking Pegula in the very first game but she soon surrendered her serve as the errors kept piling up.
tennismajors.com

Thiem will be fitter and stronger in 2023, fitness trainer Jez Green says

It’s been a long road back to full fitness for Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion who was off the Tour for nine months due to a serious wrist injury. In recent weeks, though, the Austrian has shown encouraging signs that he is getting back to his best, reaching a Challenger Tour final in Rennes and most recently, the semi-finals of the ATP event in Gijon.
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Zhang makes last 16, beating Fucsovics

Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by defeating Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (8) on Thursday night. Zhang, ranked No 109, will play Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 6 seed, next.

