tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round
Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round
Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic
American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Wolf moves into second round
American J.J. Wolf won against Slovak Alex Molcan 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf, ranked No 56, will face Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen,...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round
French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
Still wanting to play for a few more years, Bouchard wins first WTA 1000 match since 2019 in Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard has seen the highs of professional tennis – a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014, the same yar she reached the semis at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, and a top 5 ranking. She has also seen the lows – dropping out of the top 1000 and missing more than a year due to a shoulder surgery.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Mladenovic makes quarter-finals, defeating Jeanjean
Wildcard Kristina Mladenovic edged out wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. Kristina Mladenovic defeated Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed (6-4, 6-3) in the previous...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Konjuh reaches quarter-finals
Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh edged out Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Konjuh, ranked No 170, will play Russian Varvara Gracheva next. Ahead of her victory, the Croat won against Ukrainian...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Zanevska through to the semi-finals
Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, reached the last four of the Rouen Open by beating American qualifier Catherine McNally 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at Kindarena on Friday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. The Belgian edged out Italian Sara Errani (7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5)...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Guinard into second round
Lucky loser Manuel Guinard edged out lucky loser Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday. Guinard, ranked No 148, will face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next. Antwerp ATP 250, other first-round results (Lotto Arena, EUR...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Thiem advances to quarter-finals, plays Hurkacz next
Austrian Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the European Open by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday afternoon. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, next. Vintage Thiem 🍷. Backhands...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: De Minaur snuffs out Wolf to reach quarters, plays Shapovalov next
Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, next. Too Good! 👏@alexdeminaur advances into...
tennismajors.com
Veteran Gasquet beats Goffin to reach semi-finals in Antwerp
Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the last four of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday evening. Gasquet, ranked No 82, will face the winner of the match between No 5 seed Dan Evans and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Pegula saves three match points against Rybakina
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, edged out Kazakh Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu next. Pegula had to save three match...
