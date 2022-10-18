ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Home hope Ymer sets up Tiafoe clash in second round

Swede wildcard Elias Ymer moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by defeating German Oscar Otte 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday evening. Ymer, ranked No 129, will play No 3 seed Frances Tiafoe next. Hometown Glory 🇸🇪 @MikaelYmer defeats Oscar Otte 7-6...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round

Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic

American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Wolf moves into second round

American J.J. Wolf won against Slovak Alex Molcan 7-5, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Wednesday afternoon. Wolf, ranked No 56, will face Australian Alex De Minaur, the No 5 seed, next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen,...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Jeanjean books spot in second round

French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean won against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday evening. Jeanjean, ranked No 131, will face French wildcard Kristina Mladenovic next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most...
tennismajors.com

Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals

Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Azarenka advances to quarter-finals, Gauff next

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka advanced to the last eight of the Guadalajara Open by beating American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday. Azarenka, ranked No 37, will face American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, next. Ahead of her...
lastwordonsports.com

Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara

37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Mladenovic makes quarter-finals, defeating Jeanjean

Wildcard Kristina Mladenovic edged out wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. Kristina Mladenovic defeated Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed (6-4, 6-3) in the previous...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Konjuh reaches quarter-finals

Croat lucky loser Ana Konjuh edged out Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, the No 10 seed, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Konjuh, ranked No 170, will play Russian Varvara Gracheva next. Ahead of her victory, the Croat won against Ukrainian...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Zanevska through to the semi-finals

Belgian Maryna Zanevska, the No 7 seed, reached the last four of the Rouen Open by beating American qualifier Catherine McNally 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at Kindarena on Friday evening. Zanevska, ranked No 85, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. The Belgian edged out Italian Sara Errani (7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-5)...
tennismajors.com

European Open: Guinard into second round

Lucky loser Manuel Guinard edged out lucky loser Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Wednesday. Guinard, ranked No 148, will face second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next. Antwerp ATP 250, other first-round results (Lotto Arena, EUR...
tennismajors.com

European Open: Thiem advances to quarter-finals, plays Hurkacz next

Austrian Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the European Open by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday afternoon. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, next. Vintage Thiem 🍷. Backhands...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: De Minaur snuffs out Wolf to reach quarters, plays Shapovalov next

Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, next. Too Good! 👏@alexdeminaur advances into...
tennismajors.com

Veteran Gasquet beats Goffin to reach semi-finals in Antwerp

Frenchman Richard Gasquet beat Belgian David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (6) to advance to the last four of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Friday evening. Gasquet, ranked No 82, will face the winner of the match between No 5 seed Dan Evans and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Pegula saves three match points against Rybakina

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, edged out Kazakh Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu next. Pegula had to save three match...

