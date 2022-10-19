Read full article on original website
SkySports
Coco Gauff becomes the youngest to qualify for WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova
Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. The 18-year-old world No 7 has achieved the rare feat of reaching the year-end tournament in both singles and doubles after an excellent season, which included reaching her first grand slam final at the French Open.
tennismajors.com
Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas
Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
lastwordonsports.com
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Gauff reaches last 16, Trevisan next
American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, beat Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (1), 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday. Gauff, ranked No 7, will play Italian Martina Trevisan next. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, won against Russian...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic
American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals
Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Mladenovic makes quarter-finals, defeating Jeanjean
Wildcard Kristina Mladenovic edged out wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. Kristina Mladenovic defeated Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed (6-4, 6-3) in the previous...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari secures eighth and final spot for this year's WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Maria Sakkari has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. She becomes the eighth and final singles player to secure her place in the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth. Sakkari will be making her second appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2021,...
tennismajors.com
A day after a rare unforced error, Marija Cicak back in umpire’s chair for Azarenka vs Keys, with a smile
Wrong calls by the linesmen and officials are part and parcel of the sport. After all, officials are human themselves and are, at times, prone to unforced errors just like the players. On Wednesday, Marija Cicak, one of the most accomplished and respected umpires in the sport, made a big...
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carreno Busta makes quarter-finals, dismantling Fognini
Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the top seed, won against Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Carreno Busta, ranked No 15, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, next. A dominant display from Carreno Busta! 🔥. The number...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Kalinskaya makes last 16, defeating Mertens
Russian Anna Kalinskaya edged out Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday. Kalinskaya, ranked No 73, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 7 seed, next. In the previous round, the Russian beat Czech...
tennismajors.com
Impressive Pegula takes out Andreescu to ease into Guadalajara quarter-finals
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into quarter-finals
Russian Kamilla Rakhimova edged out Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play the winner of the match between wildcard Kristina Mladenovic and wildcard Leolia Jeanjean next. Ahead of her victory,...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Thiem advances to quarter-finals, plays Hurkacz next
Austrian Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the European Open by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday afternoon. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, next. Vintage Thiem 🍷. Backhands...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova moves into quarter-finals after a 0-6 against Samsonova
Czech Marie Bouzkova defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will face the winner of the match between No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya next. In...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: De Minaur snuffs out Wolf to reach quarters, plays Shapovalov next
Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, next. Too Good! 👏@alexdeminaur advances into...
tennismajors.com
October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic
What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Napoli Cup: Zhang makes last 16, beating Fucsovics
Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by defeating Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (8) on Thursday night. Zhang, ranked No 109, will play Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori knocks out Tiafoe to reach semi-finals
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday evening. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Through In Two! ✌️@EmilRuusuvuori defeats Tiafoe 6-1...
