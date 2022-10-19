ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Gauff, Garcia clinch qualification spots for WTA Finals in Texas

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals on Wednesday, leaving just three spots remaining. American Gauff and France’s Garcia were assured of their places without hitting a ball as second seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova. The pair join Iga Swiatek,...
FORT WORTH, TX
lastwordonsports.com

Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara

37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Andreescu eliminated

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia,...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Gauff reaches last 16, Trevisan next

American Coco Gauff, the No 5 seed, beat Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (1), 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday. Gauff, ranked No 7, will play Italian Martina Trevisan next. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, won against Russian...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Keys into last 16, defeating Tomljanovic

American Madison Keys, the No 13 seed, moved into the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open by winning against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Keys, ranked No 15, will face the winner of the match between Spaniard Paula Badosa, the...
tennismajors.com

European Open: Goffin beats Schwartzman again, plays Gasquet in quarter-finals

Belgian David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the European Open by beating Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday evening. Goffin, ranked No 58, will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet next. 34 winners 🙌@David__Goffin improves to 5-1 against Schwartzman, defeating...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Mladenovic makes quarter-finals, defeating Jeanjean

Wildcard Kristina Mladenovic edged out wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday evening. Mladenovic, ranked No 122, will face Russian Kamilla Rakhimova next. Kristina Mladenovic defeated Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, the No 6 seed (6-4, 6-3) in the previous...
wtatennis.com

Sakkari secures eighth and final spot for this year's WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Maria Sakkari has qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. She becomes the eighth and final singles player to secure her place in the season-ending tournament in Fort Worth. Sakkari will be making her second appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2021,...
FORT WORTH, TX
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Carreno Busta makes quarter-finals, dismantling Fognini

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the top seed, won against Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-1 to move into the quarter-finals of the Tennis Napoli Cup on Friday. Carreno Busta, ranked No 15, will play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 5 seed, next. A dominant display from Carreno Busta! 🔥. The number...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Kalinskaya makes last 16, defeating Mertens

Russian Anna Kalinskaya edged out Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday. Kalinskaya, ranked No 73, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 7 seed, next. In the previous round, the Russian beat Czech...
tennismajors.com

Impressive Pegula takes out Andreescu to ease into Guadalajara quarter-finals

American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-4 to move into the last 8 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Pegula, ranked No 5, will face the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens and Frenchwoman Caroline...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into quarter-finals

Russian Kamilla Rakhimova edged out Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Thursday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play the winner of the match between wildcard Kristina Mladenovic and wildcard Leolia Jeanjean next. Ahead of her victory,...
tennismajors.com

European Open: Thiem advances to quarter-finals, plays Hurkacz next

Austrian Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the European Open by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, the No 6 seed, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Thursday afternoon. Thiem, ranked No 132, will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the top seed, next. Vintage Thiem 🍷. Backhands...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Bouzkova moves into quarter-finals after a 0-6 against Samsonova

Czech Marie Bouzkova defeated Russian Liudmila Samsonova 0-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last eight of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Thursday evening. Bouzkova, ranked No 38, will face the winner of the match between No 7 seed Daria Kasatkina and Anna Kalinskaya next. In...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: De Minaur snuffs out Wolf to reach quarters, plays Shapovalov next

Australian Alex de Minaur, the No 5 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open by beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday afternoon. De Minaur, ranked No 23, will face Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 4 seed, next. Too Good! 👏@alexdeminaur advances into...
tennismajors.com

October 20, 1985: The day Ivan Lendl and Henri Leconte had their match interrupted by a religious fanatic

What happened exactly on that day and why it is memorable in tennis history. On this day, October 20, 1985, an awkward incident happened during the final of the Australian Indoor Championships in Sydney. In the middle of their match, Henri Leconte and Ivan Lendl saw a man entering the court and presenting them drinks on a tray, while preaching against the banking system. The incident didn’t break Lendl’s concentration, as he prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 7-6.
tennismajors.com

Tennis Napoli Cup: Zhang makes last 16, beating Fucsovics

Chinese qualifier Zhizhen Zhang reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by defeating Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6 (8) on Thursday night. Zhang, ranked No 109, will play Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori knocks out Tiafoe to reach semi-finals

Finn Emil Ruusuvuori defeated American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the last 4 of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Friday evening. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the top seed, next. Through In Two! ✌️@EmilRuusuvuori defeats Tiafoe 6-1...

