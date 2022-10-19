Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'
Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week. In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker
49ers reportedly beat out Rams for RB Christian McCaffrey
Last offseason, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams beat out Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. This year, it was Shanahan's team beating out McVay and the Rams, who reportedly made a push to acquire...
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News
Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal
The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise. The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night. Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
Cleveland Browns' Nightmare Season Continues With Resignation of Superfan Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister today after just 44 days. She is officially the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with a tenure lasting
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star
Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
Malika Andrews didn't take too well that Ja Morant mentioned Stephen Curry as the toughest player to guard in the NBA.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan teases Christian McCaffrey could play vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan teased Friday morning that running back Christian McCaffrey could feature for his new club as soon as Sunday against the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs even though McCaffrey joined the Niners less than 72 hours before kickoff of that game. "I'm still up in...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News
Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Comments / 14