The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker

49ers reportedly beat out Rams for RB Christian McCaffrey

Last offseason, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams beat out Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl. This year, it was Shanahan's team beating out McVay and the Rams, who reportedly made a push to acquire...
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News

Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise.  The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night.  Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star

Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Dak Prescott Off-Field News

Dak Prescott is teaming up with someone that fans may not like. Prescott, who's the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, is teaming up with Kylie Jenner to become equity stakeholders in a sparkling water business. According to TMZ, the new drink company is called Glow Beverages. Prescott also seems...
