Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Police: One injured in shooting at Little River Turnpike

One person was injured after shooting near a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike earlier this evening. As of 8 p.m. today (Monday), police believe the incident was isolated. The victim is being treated for injuries that are not considered life threatening, according to the Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Police Investigate Shooting in Annandale — One individual was shot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike yesterday evening. Preliminarily, police believe the incident was isolated. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Supports Inclusive Teaching with Key Caveat — “The Fairfax County school board adopted last-minute changes to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Town of Herndon studies safety improvements for Spring Street area

Town of Herndon officials are studying improvements to the Spring Street area in response to residents’ concerns about walkability and safety. After completing a speed study in September, Town Manager Bill Ashton II said the town has installed a speed sign between Wood Street and Bicksler Lane. The town plans to conduct a follow-up, three-day study in the first week of November to determine the impact of the sign.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November

County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County park authority to celebrate dark skies with educational event

The Fairfax County Park Authority will celebrate the importance of protecting the night sky on Saturday, Nov. 12. The free event, which takes place in McLean at Lewinsville Park from 6:30-8:30 pm, will feature live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and opportunities for the public to learn how to fight light pollution.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: Tips for the Vienna Halloween Parade

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. One week until Halloween! You know that means the 76th Annual Vienna Halloween Parade...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer may build future high-rise as offices, not housing

The developer behind The Boro in Tysons is rethinking its plans to build a residential high-rise on what’s currently a parking lot in front of the mixed-use neighborhood. In an Oct. 17 proposal to Fairfax County, The Meridian Group seeks to turn an approved 310-foot-tall residential tower into a 304-foot-tall office building — an unexpected shift when high office vacancies and demand for more housing has most developers moving in the opposite direction, as the Washington Business Journal noted.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

