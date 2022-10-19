Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Wrestler Kevin Nash, Passed Away at Age 26
Recently the wrestling world took a different kind of hit when it was announced that Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. It was widely accepted that Kevin Nash was not a great wrestler. He had more skills on the mic than on the mat, and lifted himself up using his ability to network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
411mania.com
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Kane Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A “Very Underrated” Entertainer
Kane has named a WWE Hall of Famer he feels was unfairly underrated when it came to the entertainment aspect of wrestling. When it comes to the theatrical aspects of wrestling, Glenn Jacobs is an expert. During his legendary run as The Undertaker’s masked brother, Kane, the star was famous for using flames and pyrotechnics. During his heated feud with The Phenom, the pair would regularly throw lightning in arenas, trap each other in caskets, and try to bury each other alive.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
wrestlingworld.co
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Quickly Making His Exit on WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE SmackDown this past week and went on to cut an emotional promo before he was interrupted by a masked man believed to be called “Uncle Howdy.”. Whilst the WWE Universe watched the video on the titantron, Bray Wyatt seemingly didn’t stick around...
wrestletalk.com
New Bout Added To October 21 WWE SmackDown
A new bout has been added to the October 21 edition of WWE SmackDown. On the October 14 episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Solo Sikoa and Sheamus in a fatal four way match for a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. During the finish of the bout, Sami...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts New Look On SmackDown
A WWE star has debuted a new look on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to match their burgeoning new character change. Taking on Sonya Deville in a match on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan came to the ring with a new look. With new Harley Quinn inspired gear and makeup, Morgan certainly...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Scheduled ‘Day 1’ PLE Into Atlanta Live Event
WWE has changed the scheduled Day 1 event into an upcoming Atlanta live event. As previously reported, Wrestlenomics previously reported that the WWE Day 1 premium live event had been cancelled after the tickets on-sale date was postponed. This would have marked the second WWE Day 1 event from Atlanta,...
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Kicks Off With A Banger & Bray Wyatt Tease
With WWE SmackDown kicking off with Solo Sikoa with the Bloodline versus Sheamus with The Brawling Brutes, the show is off to a hot start!. With Wade Barrett on commentary referencing Sheamus’ warm up for the match including training with Liv Morgan, the hard hitter held nothing back on the youngest member of the Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com
Top Star Wanted To Call WWE Out At WrestleMania Backlash
A top WWE star has admitted that they wanted to call the company out at WrestleMania Backlash. Since her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2022, Ronda Rousey has a rollercoaster 2022. After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Rousey came up short against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s...
