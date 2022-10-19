Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge
MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
Shawn Michaels Believes Top NXT Star Is Ready For WWE Main Roster
Shawn Michaels believes that a top NXT star is ready for the WWE main roster. Since taking over creative for WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels has gotten extremely close with various stars on the developmental roster. Carmelo Hayes has been among the top stars who has received consistent praise from the...
AEW References Beating NXT In Ratings On Rampage
After AEW Dynamite bested WWE NXT in the ratings on Tuesday for the special resurrection of the head to head war, of course they mentioned it on AEW Rampage!. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, AEW Tag Team champs The Acclaimed were making their way to the ring as AEW Rampage returned to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
AEW Star Books His Own Ongoing ‘Hypothetical Dynamite’ Live On Twitter
With AEW Dynamite airing on Tuesday this week, it has left Wednesday night a little empty but never fear as one star has us all covered!. Truly a gem on Twitter, the Dark Order’s Evil Uno has taken to the bird app to delight fans with his own completely hypothetical version of AEW Dynamite tonight.
Next WWE NXT PLE May Run On Same Day As ROH Final Battle?
It looks like the next WWE NXT premium live event may run on the same day as Ring of Honor’s next pay-per-view. This Saturday, October 29 will mark NXT’s latest premium live event entitled Halloween Havoc. This event comes off the heels of the brand airing on Tuesday...
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away Aged 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away aged 26, the Nash family has confirmed. The announcement was posted to Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp on behalf of the Nash family, and reads as followed:. On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have...
AEW Star Receives Latest 5-Star Match Rating From Dave Meltzer
Dave Meltzer has given a rare 5-star rating to a recent match involving a current AEW name. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reviewed the match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix at TripleMania XXX On October 15. El Hijo del Vikingo defended his AAA Mega heavyweight...
Shawn Michaels Confirms Name & Date Of Next NXT Premium Live Event
With NXT set to host it’s third annual Halloween Havoc event tomorrow night (October 22), the NXT brand looks ahead to the next premium live event. It was reported by Fightful that there had been talk of the next NXT PLE taking place on December 10, which would be the same date as the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.
King Of The Ring PPV Being Added To WWE 2023 Schedule?
Brandon Thurston reported earlier this week that WWE had cancelled its Day 1 show, which debuted in 2022, and it looks like we might have an idea as to what might replace it. WWE currently has a 12 Premium Live Event deal, and if it’s getting rid of Day 1, then there’s every chance a different show will be added at a later date to make up for the shortfall.
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Addresses WWE-GCW Relationship Rumors
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale has addressed the WWE and GCW relationship rumors. GCW star Joey Janela has caused a lot of speculation as of late after promoting WWE Raw multiple times in the past few weeks, while GCW owner Brett Lauderdale raised eyebrows by saying he wants to use guys like Omos in Game Changer Wrestling.
AEW Star Pulled From Match Due To Injury
Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage (October 21) had to be changed after an injury was announced during the show. During the show in a backstage segment with Tony Schiavone attempting pacify Jade Cargill (amid the continued theft of her TBS Championship) it was revealed that Penelope Ford was unable to compete tonight.
SmackDown Kicks Off With A Banger & Bray Wyatt Tease
With WWE SmackDown kicking off with Solo Sikoa with the Bloodline versus Sheamus with The Brawling Brutes, the show is off to a hot start!. With Wade Barrett on commentary referencing Sheamus’ warm up for the match including training with Liv Morgan, the hard hitter held nothing back on the youngest member of the Bloodline.
WWE Star Describes Poignant Moment In Locker Room
A WWE star describes a poignant moment they had in the locker room after believing they just wrestled their last match. Recently having a chat with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, the recently returned Candice LeRae opened up about the feeling of her last match. Before heading...
WWE Changes Scheduled ‘Day 1’ PLE Into Atlanta Live Event
WWE has changed the scheduled Day 1 event into an upcoming Atlanta live event. As previously reported, Wrestlenomics previously reported that the WWE Day 1 premium live event had been cancelled after the tickets on-sale date was postponed. This would have marked the second WWE Day 1 event from Atlanta,...
WWE Star Debuts New Look On SmackDown
A WWE star has debuted a new look on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to match their burgeoning new character change. Taking on Sonya Deville in a match on WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan came to the ring with a new look. With new Harley Quinn inspired gear and makeup, Morgan certainly...
Wrestling Legend Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW
A wrestling legend says he wants to face Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling. Chris Jericho has long been a cornerstone of the AEW roster due to his star power and legacy in the business. With lengthy stints in WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW and beyond, Jericho has faced many legends...
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
AEW Star Provides Update On Injury Status
AEW star Kris Statlander has given an ancillary update to her injury status, in a chat that was really about Halloween!. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Statlander said of what she has been up to this October:. “Mostly just recovering from my knee surgery. Getting stronger and getting myself...
AEW Management Approached Stars After Match “Got Too Aggressive”
After a recent AEW match has been analyzed in every minute detail, a new report indicates that at least someone within AEW management also noticed what fans online were speculating. Upon the airing of the AEW Dark match that took place in Toronto between Athena and Jody Threat, fans took...
