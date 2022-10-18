Read full article on original website
Aurora News Register
Aurora, Hampton playoff bound
Aurora and Hampton are headed to the playoffs, one extending a long streak while the other snaps a dry spell. The Huskies are in the postseason for the 19th consecutive season while the Hawks qualify for its first playoffs in 12 years. Aurora earns the top seed in Class C1...
Aurora News Register
Area football roundup Week 9
Aurora and Hampton finished the regular season battling for district crowns in its respective classes Friday night. The Huskies came out on the positive side, picking up a 49-21 win at Central City to stay unbeaten at 9-0 ahead of the Class C1 playoffs with a big night offensively for QB Drew Knust, picking up 4 rushing TDs and over 200 yards on the ground.
Kearney Hub
Band parents get moment in spotlight during State Marching Band Competition
KEARNEY — Throughout the marching band season, the bands’ pit crew — a group of parents and volunteers — are behind the scenes, supporting the band in whatever they need. Whether it’s moving the front ensemble’s equipment on and off the field during field performances or...
norfolkneradio.com
Trout restocking happening this weekend in Norfolk, Columbus
If you’re looking for something to do Saturday morning, head out to Ta-Ha Zouka Park in Norfolk for the fall stocking of trout. Jeff Shuckman, Northeast District Supervisor of Fisheries with Nebraska Game and Parks, says a lot of these fish have been in the system for a while, so they’ll be bigger and more enjoyable for fishers to catch.
Aurora News Register
Derek Nissen
Derek D. Nissen died on October 19, 2022 in Aurora, at the age of fifty-four. Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in rural Marquette on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora on Sunday, October 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Aurora News Register
Mike Penner
Mike Penner, 76, of Aurora passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Memorial Community Care. A Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 24 at the United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street, Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. following the lunch. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
klkntv.com
Ceremony honors people killed in Superior, Nebraska workplace shooting one year later
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Friday marks one year since a small Nebraska city made international headlines for a deadly workplace shooting. Nebraska State Patrol says the gunman killed two people at a grain facility in Superior, before he was stopped by an armed employee. Now the victims are set...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
KSNB Local4
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within his own ranks. Deputy Marla Schnell is […] The post Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
KETV.com
'He was everything to me': Superior shooting victim's wife reflects on a year of loss
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday marks one year since the gunman opened fire at a grain complex in Superior, Nebraska. The shooting killed two people. The Nebraska State Patrol said Max Hoskinson, 61, was fired earlier in the day on October 21, 2021, from Agrex Elevator. Investigators said he then went back with a gun and started shooting.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Kearney Hub
Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car
KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties. Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
