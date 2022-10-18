Read full article on original website
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Friday, October 21, 2022
A lower demand for this year’s COVID-19 boosters may lead to price hikes for the doses, according to analysts. Currently, two-thirds of American adults aren’t planning on getting a booster shot anytime soon, a lower demand than for regular flu shots. (Reuters) Takeda added a Phase IIb celiac...
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
Coming to Terms With the Lasts in Life as You Get Older
The life lesson became clear while organizing my father's office. Older man sitting on a park bench.Carmen Camacho/Pixabay. Sitting on the pale white folding chair, I pulled the pages from the clear sheet protectors. Each binder contained hundreds of hours of work, and now I was tossing his efforts into a burn box.
Patients are consumers first, Kyruus report finds
The ‘digital front door’ is increasingly important for healthcare consumers as they shop for and access care, according to a recent Kyruus report. That virtual entryway encompasses the ways consumers seek, select and schedule healthcare services — whether through mobile apps, virtual assistants or websites. The main...
A toxic workplace can be harmful to mental health, U.S. Surgeon General says
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has once again put the spotlight on mental health, this time placing the onus on workplaces and employers to make a change. Murthy issued a report Thursday declaring that toxic workplaces can be harmful to a person’s mental health due to factors like long hours, chronic stress and being underpaid.
What has been the most destructive lie in human history?
The human world is filled with lies. We have lied to someone at least one time in our life. But this is not about the small lies we say every day. This is the most voted list of #AnswerReddit for ‘What has been the most destructive lie in human history?’
There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?
So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.
To Shower, or Not to Shower
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
