MedicalXpress
Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
Common diabetes drug could stave off dementia, study finds
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study.Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.Experts review health records of 559.106 adults in the US who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between January 2000 and December 2019.They found that of those taking TZDs, 22 per cent were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia – an ongoing decline of brain...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
Gene research finds DNA variants linked to dyslexia in first study of its kind
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia.Dyslexia is known to run in families – partly because of genetic factors – but until now, little was known about the specific genes that relate to the risk of it developing.The team behind this latest research claim it is the largest genetic study of dyslexia to date.The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, involved more than 50,000 adults who have been diagnosed with the learning difficulty and more than one million adults who have not.Researchers tested the relationship between millions of...
sciencealert.com
Something Toxic Flourishes in Your Brain After Too Much Hard Work
A long day in the office can leave you empty of energy and overcome with desire for TV and a takeaway. But you've been sitting down all day. So why do you feel as tired as your friends who have physical jobs?. Struggling through your list of essential tasks feels...
Daily Mail
Australian researchers make world-first link between short-term meth use and Parkinson's disease
Australian researchers have discovered a link between short-term methamphetamine use and Parkinson's disease in a world-first study. The study into the link was headed by associate professor Gabrielle Todd from the University of South Australia. She discovered that meth use can cause life long changes to areas of the brain...
studyfinds.org
Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis trace their roots back to the Black Death
HAMILTON, Ontario — Diabetes, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis can all trace their origins back to the Black Death, according to new research. Researchers from McMaster University say the bubonic plague that ravaged Middle Age Europe fueled genes that make people vulnerable to autoimmune diseases today. The Black Death shaped...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
studyfinds.org
Pomegranate extract helps boost immune cells that fight colorectal cancer
FRANKFURT, Germany — A substance in pomegranates could hold the key to a new treatment for colorectal cancer. Like most cancers, this form of the disease becomes far deadlier the further it progresses without treatment. Research has made incredible progress when it comes to early diagnosis and strengthening treatment outcomes. However, many patients have problems tolerating these therapeutics due to their severe side-effects. Now, German researchers have identified a potential therapy that utilizes urolithin A (a metabolite in pomegranates) in order to boost immune cell function and fight off tumors.
AboutLawsuits.com
CDC Study Finds 15% of Overdose Deaths Linked to Benadryl, Other Antihistamines
Opioids and many street drugs are commonly cut with antihistamines, such as Benadryl, which make fatal overdoses more likely, according to the findings of a new federal study. Researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that approximately about one of seven overdose deaths involve the use of antihistamines together with opioids and other illicit street drugs. Antihistamines have a sedating effect, which can make overdose more likely and rescue medications less effective.
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Medical News Today
How to do lung exercises to improve lung health
Lung exercises can help people control their breathing and increase their lung capacity. They are helpful for people with lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. When a person breathes, the diaphragm contracts to pull air into the lungs. The lungs take oxygen from the air and send it...
Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity
Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that may have helped them survive the Black Death make us more susceptible to certain diseases today. It’s a prime example of the way germs shape us over time, scientists say in a new study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
MedicineNet.com
Is Gastrointestinal Bleeding Serious? GI Bleeding Causes
Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is serious and can be life-threatening depending on the cause. Most causes of GI bleeding, such as peptic ulcers or hemorrhoids, can be managed fairly easily. However, GI bleeding that occurs due to more serious issues such as bleeding disorders and cancer can be fatal if not treated immediately.
Study says asteroid that killed the dinosaurs also caused a global tsunami
A study by researchers at the University of Michigan indicates that a global tsunami ravaged the earth after the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs landed.
Healthline
All About Carcinoid Tumors: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, and Outlook
Carcinoid tumors grow from neuroendocrine cells. These cells are found in organs throughout your body and produce and release hormones in response to nerve signals. place for carcinoid tumors to develop is the gastrointestinal tract. The second most common place is the lungs. Carcinoid tumors are rare. According to the...
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
