Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia.Dyslexia is known to run in families – partly because of genetic factors – but until now, little was known about the specific genes that relate to the risk of it developing.The team behind this latest research claim it is the largest genetic study of dyslexia to date.The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, involved more than 50,000 adults who have been diagnosed with the learning difficulty and more than one million adults who have not.Researchers tested the relationship between millions of...

1 DAY AGO