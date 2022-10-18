Read full article on original website
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
Ric Flair Responds To Joe Rogan’s Figure Four Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to recent comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan who questioned the use of Flair’s Figure Four submission hold saying that it made Flair vulnerable in a real fight. The move brought many great victories for the two-time WWE Hall of...
Power Slam Podcast #261 – NXT & Dynamite Coverage & More
Kenny and Fin are back to talk about NXT and AEW going head to head for one night only. Austin Theory shows up with his briefcase in NXT, MJF/Regal have a classic segment in AEW plus the guys discuss Adam Page’s injury. Enjoy!
Shawn Michaels Confirms NXT Premium Live Event For December
On October 10th it was reported that NXT were looking to hold their next Premium Live Event on December 10th. The report claimed that company personnel had been told to keep the date free, while WWE had recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Deadline.’. With Halloween Havoc taking...
GCW Potentially Working With WWE?
We have some interesting reports about a potential partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The Wrestling Observer reported on Friday, October 21, 2022 that both of the promotions of WWE and GCW potentially have “something going on” in reference to a possible relationship between them.
“Run Up To Roman And See What Happens” – Ex-WCW Star Calls Out Jimmy Smith Over Roman Reigns Comments
Former WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith has made waves with a number of comments since his WWE release, particularly when it comes to the staged nature of WWE programming as compared to unscripted sports. When describing the WWE performers he worked with during his time on Raw, he drew especial ire when talking about Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
WWE Potentially Bringing Back Historic Event
A new report has revealed that a famous name could be coming back to the WWE Premium Live Event schedule in 2023. The first-ever King of the Ring tournament was held back in 1985, and was won by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. As the tournament grew in popularity it eventually became a standalone event in 1993.
Ace Steel Hits Out At “False Accusations” In Cryptic New Post
Ace Steel has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons since he was allegedly part of the backstage brawl that occurred following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in early September. At the event CM Punk – Steel’s former student and current friend – recaptured the AEW World Championship in...
“I Don’t Think We Knew How To Book Him” – Jim Ross On WWE’s Issues Booking Ric Flair
When Ric Flair joined WWE in late 2001 he became the on-screen co-owner of WWE, before being named General Manager of Monday Night Raw as the brand split took effect. While Flair wrestled intermittently during this period it was widely believed that his full-time wrestling career was over. However, as 2002 progressed Flair wrestled on an increasingly regular basis to the point where his matches became common place on Raw and at pay-per-views. This theme continued for the next few years until the Nature Boy finally ‘retired.’
Matt Hardy Explains Why ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Didn’t Work In WWE
Although many often look to Chris Jericho as a master of character evolution, Matt Hardy is equally-as-great in this aspect of wrestling. Several of his personas have been memorable, including Matt Hardy Version 1.0 and his period in The New Brood. However, it’s his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy persona, first popularised...
Jim Cornette Draws Comparisons Between Bray Wyatt And CM Punk
On last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Bray Wyatt gave a promo to fans that was emotional, and it reminded legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette of other acts in the industry. Reaching their fans through the heart string approach, AEW‘s CM Punk and MJF have done similar...
Candice LeRae Reveals Dream Mixed Tag WrestleMania Match With Johnny Gargano
Recently, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae appeared on “Muscle Man Malcolm” for an interview while at Millersville, Maryland’s Baltimore Celebfest 5. While there, Candice LeRae spoke about several different topics, with some including her relationship with fans, her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment, Austin Theory, The Way, being a mother and a professional wrestler at the same time, and she would also mention a dream mixed tag team match that she would like to be a part of at WrestleMania.
Sami Zayn On Why Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match Is His Favorite Of His Career
Throughout his decades-long career, Sami Zayn has faced some of the most highly regarded names in wrestling. During his time on the independent scene, he was well known for his feuds with Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), and since his WWE debut, he’s shared the ring and had incredible bouts with the likes of Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Shinsuke Nakamura, and he even faced John Cena in a United States Open Challenge.
Athena Was Approached By AEW Management Over Physicality Of Recent Match
A new report has claimed that AEW management got involved after a match featuring Athena didn’t quite go to plan. On a recent episode of AEW Dark Elevation taped in Toronto, Athena took on local star Jody Threat. Many fans noted Athena appeared to be overly physical and stiff with her opponent as the match went on. In the end the established star picked up the win in a little under five minutes.
WWE Expected Chris Jericho To Return Instead Of Signing A New AEW Contract
Chris Jericho hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since 2018, but that didn’t stop the company believing that he would be returning for one last run. Jericho’s most recent full-time run with WWE can to an end in July 2017. In January the following year he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a match against Kenny Omega before competing at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. This fulfilled his remaining obligations to the company.
“Anything Within Reason” May Lead To CM Punk’s WWE Return
CM Punk hasn’t appeared for AEW since All Out, lifting the AEW World Championship after besting Jon Moxley in a closely-contested match. Although ‘The Best in the World’ appeared to be set for a title showdown vs. MJF, various issues scuppered those plans. An arm injury suffered...
Kurt Angle Reveals Substantial Offer He Wanted To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle reached the pinnacle of his sport of amateur wrestling in 1996 when he captured an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Little did he know at the time that his wrestling career was going to go on for decades to come as joined the pros.
Bully Ray Discusses Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, has no interest in seeing Bray Wyatt using his “The Fiend” gimmick anymore, recently explaining why on SiriusXM. Bray Wyatt made his return back to World Wrestling Entertainment at their Extreme Rules Premium Live...
Bray Wyatt – “I Am Just A Servant Now. I Go Where The Circle Takes Me”
After making an emotional return to Friday Night SmackDown on October 14th, Bray Wyatt came back one more time a week later to finish what he started. Wyatt’s big return was cut off by a video package, seemingly featuring his alter ego. In a backstage segment on October 21st, Wyatt picked up where he left off, but things to a more sinister turn. As his music played the former World Champion appeared to address his alter ego, whoever that may be.
Taya Valkyrie Addresses Potentially Returning To WWE Under Triple H
Taya Valkyre, then known as Franky Monet, was one of several WWE and NXT Superstars let go from the company in November 2021, having only signed with the sports entertainment giant the previous February. Her career never got off before she was cut from WWE, wrestling just six matches in the company.
