When Ric Flair joined WWE in late 2001 he became the on-screen co-owner of WWE, before being named General Manager of Monday Night Raw as the brand split took effect. While Flair wrestled intermittently during this period it was widely believed that his full-time wrestling career was over. However, as 2002 progressed Flair wrestled on an increasingly regular basis to the point where his matches became common place on Raw and at pay-per-views. This theme continued for the next few years until the Nature Boy finally ‘retired.’

