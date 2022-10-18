Read full article on original website
Roger Bart Will Star in Broadway Premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
The Delorean has reached 88 MPH and it’s headed straight for the Winter Garden Theatre. That’s right, the musical adaptation of Back to the Future has found its home on Broadway in the famed Shubert House. Previews are set to begin June 30, 2023, with an opening night set for August 3.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Watch BEETLEJUICE Cast Members Get Spooked at Haunted House
Boo! Spooky szn is officially here and it’s scaring several Broadway stars..mwah hahahahaha! The cast of Beetlejuice The Musical stopped by Blood Manor in downtown NYC for a frightful trip into the unknown, and Theatrely was on the scene. Despite visiting the underworld eight times a week at the...
