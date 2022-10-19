Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Swim & Dive Visits Binghamton for First Road Meet on Saturday
When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – 1 p.m. Where: Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center – Vestal, N.Y. • Bucknell opened the season 2-0 with wins over Patriot League foes Boston U. (187-113) and Loyola (174-126). It's Bucknell's sixth straight season winning its first two scored dual meets. • Bucknell...
cuse.com
Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell
Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
bucknellbison.com
Stavrakas Advances to Silver Draw Round of 16 as Bison Have 3-1 Day at ITA Atlantic Regional
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Adam Stavrakas won his fifth straight match before falling one victory away from a berth in the championship flight, and Tim Zelikovsky and Amar Tahirovic both won Silver Draw consolation matches as the Bucknell men's tennis team wrapped up a productive week at the ITA Atlantic Regional at the University of Virginia.
shakinthesouthland.com
Syracuse Isn’t Ready - HATE
I’m back folks! Not just with my captivating, mind blowing, and indisputably elite hate article, but in the corporeal form as well. That’s right folks, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Drew has finally returned to Clemson, by God, South Carolina. Now, this is simply a trial run. I’ll be in Clemson tonight to partake in some homecoming festivities and child brainwashing, but I won’t be in attendance tomorrow. That happens later in the year for the Miami game, but trust me, a little Drew goes a long way. My aura will still be hanging over Clemson tomorrow afternoon as the Tigers squeeze the orange.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Set for Crucial Patriot League Matches at Lafayette and Lehigh
Who: Bucknell (11-7, 4-5 PL) at Lafayette (6-10, 3-6 PL) When: Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Where: Kirby Sports Center – Easton, Pa. Who: Bucknell (11-7, 4-5 PL) at Lehigh (11-10, 2-7 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. Where: Leeman-Turner Arena – Bethlehem, Pa. Live...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Soccer Hosts Army on Senior Day in Clash of Patriot League Co-Leaders
Army West Point (7-4-5, 5-1-1 PL) at Bucknell (8-5-2, 5-1-1 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. The Bison host Army on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon, and the top spot in the Patriot League table is up for grabs. The Bison and Black Knights have identical 5-1-1 league records and are co-leaders with 16 points. Boston University is just one point behind, and all three of those squads have clinched a postseason berth with two games remaining in the regular season.
Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy. "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Cross Country Set for Final Tune-Up on Friday at Home
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team is set for its final preparation on its home course this Friday at 5:15 p.m. The Bison will host a combined race for the men and the women on Friday due to darkness. Bucknell returns to its home course...
sujuiceonline.com
Ranking the remainder of Syracuse football’s schedule
Syracuse has surged to a 6-0 start and is currently 14th in the country in the AP and Coaches Polls. But the second half of the season gets significantly harder. Here is the ranking of their six remaining games from most winnable to least, as Syracuse tries to defy the odds during the toughest stretch of their schedule.
College GameDay on the line at Clemson? ESPN puts Syracuse on alert show could come for Notre Dame game
There could be a little more on the line for the Syracuse University football team in its undefeated showdown with No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. ESPN has put Syracuse on alert it is under consideration to broadcast “College GameDay” on campus for next week’s game against Notre Dame, sources told Syracuse.com.
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Tennis Off to Strong Start at ITA Atlantic Regional
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Michael Owen and freshman Adam Stavrakos both won twice to advance to the Bronze Draw Round of 16, which is the final round of pre-qualifying, and Bucknell's four singles players in action combined for a 5-2 record on Wednesday on the opening day of the ITA Atlantic Regional, hosted by Virginia.
Who will be in Syracuse’s starting lineup for the season-opener vs. Lehigh? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball team will take the court against real opponents soon with the first of two exhibitions coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and the season-opener vs. Lehigh on Nov. 7. But which Syracuse players will first take the court when the ball goes...
bucknellbison.com
Women's Cross Country Hosts Final Home Meet Before Patriot League Championships
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University women's cross country team, led by a second-place finish from Grace Vives, competed in its final tune-up for the 2022 regular season on Friday on Bucknell's West Fields. "Today was just a low-key tune-up," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Some people we ran...
bucknellbison.com
Men's Cross Country Hosts Final Home Meet of Regular Season on Friday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team, competing on two fronts on Friday, earned a second-place finish from Grant Kern in the 6K race, while Trent Dinant took second overall in the 4K race. "Today was just a low-key tune-up," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Some...
Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
