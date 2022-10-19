ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bucknellbison.com

Swim & Dive Visits Binghamton for First Road Meet on Saturday

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 – 1 p.m. Where: Patricia A. Saunders Aquatic Center – Vestal, N.Y. • Bucknell opened the season 2-0 with wins over Patriot League foes Boston U. (187-113) and Loyola (174-126). It's Bucknell's sixth straight season winning its first two scored dual meets. • Bucknell...
LEWISBURG, PA
cuse.com

Regular Season Wraps Up at Cornell

Syracuse Cross Country heads to Ithaca to compete in the John Reif Memorial. The Orange will complete their regular season finale on Friday against Cornell, Cortland, and Colgate on Cornell's Moakley Course. Syracuse is the only ranked school competing today, sitting No. 15 for the women and No. 16 for the men. Last year, Syracuse men took the top-five spots and the women's team took second through fourth in their race.
SYRACUSE, NY
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Isn’t Ready - HATE

I’m back folks! Not just with my captivating, mind blowing, and indisputably elite hate article, but in the corporeal form as well. That’s right folks, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Drew has finally returned to Clemson, by God, South Carolina. Now, this is simply a trial run. I’ll be in Clemson tonight to partake in some homecoming festivities and child brainwashing, but I won’t be in attendance tomorrow. That happens later in the year for the Miami game, but trust me, a little Drew goes a long way. My aura will still be hanging over Clemson tomorrow afternoon as the Tigers squeeze the orange.
CLEMSON, SC
bucknellbison.com

Women's Soccer Hosts Army on Senior Day in Clash of Patriot League Co-Leaders

Army West Point (7-4-5, 5-1-1 PL) at Bucknell (8-5-2, 5-1-1 PL) When: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. The Bison host Army on Senior Day on Saturday afternoon, and the top spot in the Patriot League table is up for grabs. The Bison and Black Knights have identical 5-1-1 league records and are co-leaders with 16 points. Boston University is just one point behind, and all three of those squads have clinched a postseason berth with two games remaining in the regular season.
LEWISBURG, PA
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy.   "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Ranking the remainder of Syracuse football’s schedule

Syracuse has surged to a 6-0 start and is currently 14th in the country in the AP and Coaches Polls. But the second half of the season gets significantly harder. Here is the ranking of their six remaining games from most winnable to least, as Syracuse tries to defy the odds during the toughest stretch of their schedule.
SYRACUSE, NY
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Tennis Off to Strong Start at ITA Atlantic Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Senior Michael Owen and freshman Adam Stavrakos both won twice to advance to the Bronze Draw Round of 16, which is the final round of pre-qualifying, and Bucknell's four singles players in action combined for a 5-2 record on Wednesday on the opening day of the ITA Atlantic Regional, hosted by Virginia.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men's Cross Country Hosts Final Home Meet of Regular Season on Friday

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team, competing on two fronts on Friday, earned a second-place finish from Grant Kern in the 6K race, while Trent Dinant took second overall in the 4K race. "Today was just a low-key tune-up," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "Some...
LEWISBURG, PA
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
SYRACUSE, NY

