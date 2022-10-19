Video: Sagging thief loses his pants during burglary at Ghirardelli Square restaurant

Burglar loses his pants trying to steal a safe from dim sum restaurant in San Francisco 00:59

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A burglar was caught on video losing his pants as he and his accomplices stole a safe from one of San Francisco's busiest dim sum restaurants.

CBS

The owners wanted to share their surveillance video to show just how bad it has gotten for small businesses in the city.

Over the weekend, the sagging thief and 2 other suspects smashed their way into the office of the Palette Tea House in Ghirardelli Square.

The video shows one man using a tool to break into a window, and then shows the trio dragging the safe out of the office.

As they clumsily dragged the heavy safe up the stairs, one of the suspects in the video couldn't keep his pants up. At one point, they fell to his knees, and he almost left them behind.

The owner said sagging thief and his accomplices managed to get away with cash, a laptop and his pants.

The manager told KPIX 5 that burglars stole at least $10,000 worth of cash and equipment needed to operate the restaurant.

Staffers at Palette Tea House followed the stolen laptop to a deli in Hunters Point. They called 911, but it took police officers five hours to respond to the location.