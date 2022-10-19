ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Sagging thief loses his pants during burglary at Ghirardelli Square restaurant

 3 days ago

Burglar loses his pants trying to steal a safe from dim sum restaurant in San Francisco 00:59

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A burglar was caught on video losing his pants as he and his accomplices stole a safe from one of San Francisco's busiest dim sum restaurants.

The owners wanted to share their surveillance video to show just how bad it has gotten for small businesses in the city.

Over the weekend, the sagging thief and 2 other suspects smashed their way into the office of the Palette Tea House in Ghirardelli Square.

The video shows one man using a tool to break into a window, and then shows the trio dragging the safe out of the office.

As they clumsily dragged the heavy safe up the stairs, one of the suspects in the video couldn't keep his pants up. At one point, they fell to his knees, and he almost left them behind.

The owner said sagging thief and his accomplices managed to get away with cash, a laptop and his pants.

The manager told KPIX 5 that burglars stole at least $10,000 worth of cash and equipment needed to operate the restaurant.

Staffers at Palette Tea House followed the stolen laptop to a deli in Hunters Point. They called 911, but it took police officers five hours to respond to the location.

Comments / 23

Newsmeister
3d ago

The important part of the story is that it took 5 hrs for PD to respond to the call. This needs to be investigated.

Reply(3)
7
Sally Reyes
3d ago

Five hours for law enforcement to respond is so disheartening for businesses in the Bay Area. Unfortunately not an isolated incident. But a bad day for SFPD for inability to catch a saggy-pants burglar dragging a safe.

Reply
3
PatF
3d ago

Pants on the ground, pants on the ground Lookin like a fool with yo pants on the ground.

Reply
5
 

